How to Succeed: Kawin Tangudtaisak, Managing Director of The 1

The world is full of successful CEOs, innovative entrepreneurs, and risk-taking business owners, but every person follows their own path to the top. Welcome to ‘How to Succeed’, our interview column in which we pick the brains of industry leaders to find out how they got to where they are today.

Real Bangkokians know shopping at Central means membership perks with The 1 are an absolute must. Though most of you probably know The 1 as their longstanding loyalty program, today’s version of The 1 is much more than that. As we move from swiping our wallet-sized membership cards to scanning our smartphones, The 1 has also caught up to us – and they’re maybe even steps ahead.

Recently spun out as a standalone business, The 1 has morphed from merely a support unit of the Central Group to a full-fledged technology company. As the new digital lifestyle and loyalty platform, the app is more than just about collecting your loyalty points. You’ll find deals (goodbye discount code emails), prizes for redemption, and your next shopping suggestions all within your fingertip’s reach.

This change is all thanks to The 1’s managing director, Kawin Tangudtaisak, who was personally tapped by the Central Group to lead The 1 into the age of technology. Within only 1.5 years, he has grown the team to twice its original capacity and completely transformed The 1 into a tech company with an in-house engineering unit.

In this edition of How to Succeed, we took a visit to The 1’s office space at Central World to get Tangudtaisak’s perspective on the importance of data-driven marketing, working as an outsider in a family business, and juggling his career with his family life.