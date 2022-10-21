From teen idol to household name: In Conversation with Plearnpichaya “Juné” Komalarajun

How has this project impacted you personally? What did you learn from it?

“I think I learn with every project I take on,” the actress says. “When you take on a project, it actually takes so much time before it truly comes into fruition – consider the filming, the premiere, the workshops, casting – that is roughly a year. This means that I have been with this project for an entire year.”

After noting how much time and effort a film project can take up her life and emotional psyche, Juné says that the project also impacted her in a very positive way.

“I feel like I got really lucky with this movie,” Juné notes. “First of all, this film is produced by GDH, which I love so much and have been such a big fan of for a long time. This is my third time working with them, so I feel incredibly thankful that the team still sees potential in me and have entrusted me with this project.”

Next, as the actress mentioned earlier, is the camaraderie and friendship that she found on set, in which she reaffirms that “everyone is weird,” in their own way, not excluding the movie director, filmmaker Thitipong “Pong” Kerdtongtawee, who the actress comfortably refers to as P’ Pong.

“The first person I got to meet was P’ Pong. P’ Pong is one of those weird people who’s just so good at their job. He’s so talented and capable, plus it’s always so much fun to be around him,” she explains. “Like I said, it’s this shared chemistry I have with everybody on the set. We all have this weirdness about us that I can’t put into words, but when our weird quirks come together, it just works and is always a lot of fun. It’s like we come to work together to de-stress, there’s not much for us to worry about.”

“But at the same time, we also all share a common goal – which is to make this project great. We all worked hard, but everything flew by comfortably and naturally,” the actress emphasises.

“So I am very happy, particularly because I got the opportunity to participate in such a fun, creative project while at the same time getting to forge new friendships and connections with people.”

The one main thing that Juné is particularly thankful for is the fact that she got to fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming an actress.

“Another thing is that I got to tick off one of my biggest dreams, which is to star in a movie as a leading role and to get to see my face on a movie poster,” she confesses, giddily. “I can’t believe it’s happening. Thinking about it now still…” She pauses. “The fact that soon I’ll get to see my face on a movie poster and in theatres makes me so nervous, excited, and happy at the same time.”