From teen idol to household name: In Conversation with Plearnpichaya “Juné” Komalarajun

A chanting crowd, brightly-lit stage, and thousands of excited faces are waving neon sticks and signs for their favourite artists. The music starts – vibrant and lively – as 27 young girls, looking like they came right out of a fantasy, Japanese anime book, enter the stage with perfect choreography and sweet-like-honey voices. They’re energetic, and filled with youthful energy. The crowd goes wild.
BNK48, a Thai girl group that took the nation and internet by storm in 2017, has debuted with a second generation, a batch of 27 young girls, to capture the nation and its loyal fanbase once again in 2018. They’re based in Bangkok, Thailand.
Among the new batch of second generation girls, coined BNK48 BIII, a standout is the tall, charming Plearnpichaya Komalarajun, more commonly known as Juné. She is a natural beauty with a presence that is hard to miss. High energy, bright expressions, a pitch-perfect voice, and all the right dance moves, she’s the total package.
Two years later, Juné would “graduate” and leave BNK48 and her idol days for good to pursue her solo career as an actress while also still promoting herself as a singer under the label Independent Artist Management (IAM). Now, approximately three years later and after starring in the hit series Bad Genius: The Series and One Year: The Series, Juné has become a household name.
Juné is now 22, and, reminiscent of her teen idol days, still looks as radiant as ever. We caught up with her at Lifestyle Asia Thailand’s October issue cover shoot to chat about her first feature film, OMG! (Oh My Girl), where she stars alongside Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat and Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn, with the latter also being the Digital Cover Star for this month.
Set to release in theatres on 27 October, read on for the full interview.
“For this film, I play the role of June. She’s cute, bubbly, and sweet, just like many girls her age. There’s really nothing flashy about her, she’s just a normal, typical teenager. Because of her good looks and charms, she’s also very attractive among her peers. So June becomes the “it” girl in her college. She’s popular, is the cheerleader, and so on.
“Sky’s character Guy and my character start off as friends who meet and become close in college. This is when our whole cat-and-mouse, ‘right person, wrong time’ shenanigans start happening. As our relationship progresses and as we get older it’s always either this person is available, but the other is not, then this person is, but the other one isn’t. The timing is never right.”
“This is the second time that I got to work on a project together with Sky. The first one was a music video by Labanoon (2020). At the time, we didn’t get to talk much, but he came across as a polite person.” She jokingly recalls “He seemed unassuming and sweet – an interesting person that I’d like to get to know one day. He seemed very introverted, so I concluded that he was quite the artsy, Indie guy.”
“Now that I really get to work with him, I really wish I could go back to those times,” she says with a laugh. “If you really get to know him, you’ll realise that he is someone who loves competition. He is so competitive and loves to win in everything,” Juné discloses. “Every conversation that I have with him would remind me of the times when I was still a kid bickering with my younger sister, and that the person who has the last word is the winner. He would have these negotiation tactics to get away with things.”
On a professional level, though, Juné has nothing but praise for her co-star. “As a whole, working with Sky has been so much fun. He’s definitely one of those people out there who is really hard working and very focused at his job, and I’ve learned so much from him.”
Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat holds the second male-lead role of Pete in the film – a picture perfect gentleman and a musician who would later date June and soon become Guy’s biggest rival yet.
“This was the first time that I got to meet him,” Juné recalls. “I remember at the beginning during our workshop, I would secretly squeal with other people because I was a lowkey fan of his, and I was so excited to work with him.”
“But now that I know him… Well, he’s become one of those sweet older brothers of mine,” she says. “Peach has his own quirks and funny side. He’s funny in his own way… In a way that only he would understand.”
“All jokes aside, Peach is an overall very sweet person,” she says earnestly. “There are multiple intense, dramatic scenes where we have to act together, and I really feel like we clicked and vibed and were on the same page with every move we took.”
“It’s like we are both working towards the same goal. As an actor, this is such a special feeling – when you come across a co-star who just clicks with you and is on the same page.”
“I think I learn with every project I take on,” the actress says. “When you take on a project, it actually takes so much time before it truly comes into fruition – consider the filming, the premiere, the workshops, casting – that is roughly a year. This means that I have been with this project for an entire year.”
After noting how much time and effort a film project can take up her life and emotional psyche, Juné says that the project also impacted her in a very positive way.
“I feel like I got really lucky with this movie,” Juné notes. “First of all, this film is produced by GDH, which I love so much and have been such a big fan of for a long time. This is my third time working with them, so I feel incredibly thankful that the team still sees potential in me and have entrusted me with this project.”
Next, as the actress mentioned earlier, is the camaraderie and friendship that she found on set, in which she reaffirms that “everyone is weird,” in their own way, not excluding the movie director, filmmaker Thitipong “Pong” Kerdtongtawee, who the actress comfortably refers to as P’ Pong.
“The first person I got to meet was P’ Pong. P’ Pong is one of those weird people who’s just so good at their job. He’s so talented and capable, plus it’s always so much fun to be around him,” she explains. “Like I said, it’s this shared chemistry I have with everybody on the set. We all have this weirdness about us that I can’t put into words, but when our weird quirks come together, it just works and is always a lot of fun. It’s like we come to work together to de-stress, there’s not much for us to worry about.”
“But at the same time, we also all share a common goal – which is to make this project great. We all worked hard, but everything flew by comfortably and naturally,” the actress emphasises.
“So I am very happy, particularly because I got the opportunity to participate in such a fun, creative project while at the same time getting to forge new friendships and connections with people.”
The one main thing that Juné is particularly thankful for is the fact that she got to fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming an actress.
“Another thing is that I got to tick off one of my biggest dreams, which is to star in a movie as a leading role and to get to see my face on a movie poster,” she confesses, giddily. “I can’t believe it’s happening. Thinking about it now still…” She pauses. “The fact that soon I’ll get to see my face on a movie poster and in theatres makes me so nervous, excited, and happy at the same time.”
“I entered officially when I was around 16 to 17 years old,” she recalls. “But before that, I was always participating in school activities and stuff related to entertainment as well. I was in competitions, pageants – things like that.”
“I became an official, professional working individual within the entertainment industry when I joined BNK48 at around 16 to 17,” she says. “I auditioned through a recommendation by a friend. We were just joking around at that time, nothing serious. It was also around the same time when we were all waiting for our entrance results into university. I just had a go at it.”
Soon after, Juné’s trajectory in life changed, and so too did her mindset.
“That was also a pivotal time when I started realising the value of money, and how much I wanted to earn money for myself,” she says. “BNK48 was both a learning curve and a fun opportunity for me. Not only do you get to learn how to dance, sing, and perform, you can also earn a living by working as a performer as well.”
Juné would later graduate from the band in 2020 to pursue her solo career. “Overall, I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for around 5 – 6 years now.”
“Actually I did. I am someone who’s very into art – I am a very artistically inclined person. Never in my mind did I ever dream of becoming a doctor or something, that’s beyond my talent,” she laughs. “My mother said that I used to have a total of 5 career dreams as a child – I wanted to become a singer, actor, dancer, designer, and a businesswoman.”
“I’ve always been a very active kid, always taking part in activities and joining clubs in school. I was a very shy kid in kindergarten. At the core, I am a very sensitive person, I still am to this day,” Juné goes on to explain.
It was during elementary school, Juné notes, when she realised her passion for performing.
“I started to really get myself out there during elementary school,” she recalls. “That was when I realised that I am actually very confident in front of the camera and other people, dancing, performing or leading school dances. I’ve always loved being part of those activities.”
To be able to stand in this position, the 22-year-old asserts, requires the ability to be flexible and adaptable to work with all kinds of people.
“There are so many things you must learn. You always need to adapt yourself because you work with so many different kinds of people. I think the key is you have to be very, very, adaptable to every situation.”
“You’ve got to adapt in a way that you know will benefit the work, but at the same time, you have to know where you can create your own safe space as well,” the actress muses. “It’s very important to be able to balance the two things together at the same time.”
“You won’t know what kinds of problems you’re going to face until they’re right in front of you, and that’s when you have to think of new ways to problem-solve and adapt to them.”
“My biggest dream is to become an actress,” Juné finally says after some contemplation. “But that realisation also took some time for me to figure out – whether this was what I truly loved and am passionate about.”
Speaking like a true artist, Juné explains she’s just someone who follows her heart. “It’s just me, I cannot go against how I really am,” she says.
“I think it’s really important to just get out there and explore so you can really understand yourself – your true self – who you really are.”
That’s how she found her true passion for acting, Juné concludes, and adds that besides entertainment work, she also likes to volunteer and travel to foreign places – just so she knows the world and herself better. Life, to her, is about constantly exploring and learning new things.
“I consider these things as scientific experiments. You have your hypotheses, but at the end of the day, you still have to go out and try. It’ll eventually work out.”
“It’s hard, but it’s really fascinating,” Juné says. “It’s a whole new world for me, but I really love to explore.”
“I still remember that as a kid, I would always imagine myself in different characters,” the actress recounts. “One day I’d be a Disney princess, a Barbie, or even some kind of cartoon character. I really liked to imagine myself as some kind of character all the time. So in the world of acting, it’s allowed me to do those things freely.”
“Trial and error,” she says simply. “I’m still exploring. Sometimes it’s right, sometimes it’s wrong, and I just learn along the way.”
“It’s hard to explain, but if I were to roughly summarise the key components that helped me grow into who I am today, then that would be to be kind,” Juné shares. “Be kind to other people, and be kind to yourself. Because sometimes it can be really tough – for all of us.”
Juné then reflects back on her tendency to be really hard on herself, to the point that she viewed herself negatively.
“It came to a point where I realised that I wanted a more sustainable life, a life where my happiness and joy can be sustained,” she says. “So I tried to think of ways I could be more stable in terms of my emotions and mentality, and that was when I started thinking of ways to love myself.”
“How I can really, truly love myself without pleasing anyone else or having to do anything.”
Her answer? More stability, mindfulness, and gratitude.
“It’s very important for me today to have a goal and to follow that goal; to realise that I have others around me who love me and will always support me and vice versa,” Juné says. “Another thing I learned is to just try to create and cultivate happiness every day. It’s a routine I am trying to stick to and cling on.”