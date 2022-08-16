Q&A: Dharath Hoonchamlong, food waste warrior and 50 Next’s gamechanging producer 2022

The world’s 50 Next spotlights a list of people shaping the future of gastronomy around the world. Released just recently, the class of 2022 features one of Bangkok’s very own. Read on for our curious chat with Dharath Hoonchamlong, who took home the prize for Gamechanging Producer 2022.

Dharath ‘Tot’ Hoonchamlong first caught our eye when he was named Bo.lan’s Environmental Manager, a few years ago. With the award-winning restaurant always known to be one step ahead of the sustainability movement, it was a new role on the Bangkok food scene at the time, and one that raised many an eyebrow. What does an Environmental Manager do? Why does a restaurant or bar need one? Where does he or she fit into the food system?

Cut to the present day, and this position could not be any more relevant, and if there ever was a man more suited to the job, it would be Tot. Holding a Master’s degree in Food Studies from New York University, the 29-year-old has long been an advocate for food and ethical practices around food. Coupled with a creative spirit, it’s easy to see why the young innovator managed to bloom within this field, and evolve even moreso at a time when the conversation only keeps on growing.

From the founding of Wasteland bar and its “environmental message in a bottle,” over to various workshops, trainings, and product developments, we recently sat down with Tot to learn more about his role as a food waste warrior, the struggles (and successes) of the pandemic, and how to be a more eco-conscious consumer. Read on for an informative and interesting chat, which ends with a few key questions you should ask yourself next time you head out to dinner — as well as some eco-friendly suggestions for where to go, too.