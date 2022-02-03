Q&A: Pang Zbing z., the most-followed gaming Youtuber in Thailand

Meet Pang Zbing z., the gaming queen who has conquered the gaming industry and takes on the title of being the most-followed YouTube gamer in Thailand.

With video games being all the rage among teenagers and adults worldwide, it comes as no surprise that gameplay videos are one of the most popular ones on YouTube. Naturally, the gamers who create these awesome videos are considered celebrities in the eyes of their fans. But we have on our list that is more than just a gaming influencer. Having been in this game-streaming community for 8 years, she’s an inspiration and idol to many people. It’s none other than Pang Zbing z. who has trailblazed the gaming content in Thailand and is now the most-followed gaming influencer. She has over 15.6 million subscribers on her Youtuber channel and she has won the hearts of all local and international fans with her fun, exciting, and engaging content.

With her gifted talent and amazing ability to spread joy and entertainment to all the viewers, we didn’t miss the chance to have a talk and get to know about Thailand’s most-followed gaming Youtuber and influencer. Here, we sit down with Pang Zbing z.to chat about her life as a respected gaming influencer. Read on for our exclusive interview with the young and driven gamer and YouTuber, covering all things from her love for gaming to her care-free lifestyle outside of gaming.