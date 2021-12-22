Michelle Obama, John Legend, Kate Middleton, and so many more make up the list of Capricorn celebrities this season.
Capricorns, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac, so happy birthday to all the Capricorns out there. Whilst each Capricorn has their unique set of personality traits, Capricorns, in general, are known for being the bosses of the zodiac. Ask your boss when their birthday is, and it’s quite likely that they’re a Capricorn.
Doting on all things authentic, real, and honest – Capricorns’ strengths include being ambitious, organised, and excellent at management. But just like there are two sides to a coin, Capricorns also have their weaknesses – becoming irritable, holding grudges, and a negative mindset being some of their imperfections. To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international Capricorn celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Date Range: 22 December January
Zodiac symbol: Sea-Goat
Zodiac Element: Earth
Sign ruler: Saturn
It’s Capricorn season: 10 Capricorn celebrities to celebrate this month
Intira Jaroenpura (23 December)
Thai actress and singer Intira Jaroenpura, nicknamed ‘Sai’ or ‘Sine’ is best known for her role in the Thai horror film Nang Nak. She turns 41 this December.
[Image credit: @itr /Instagram]
John Legend (28 December)
People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive 2019’ gives us Capricorn vibes with his fondness for stability.
[Image credit: @johnlegend /Instagram]
LeBron James (30 December)
Lebron James is the human embodiment of the sign. The athlete’s Sun, Jupiter, and Uranus signs are all in Capricorn. BCE. Big Cap Energy.
[Image credit: @kingjames/Instagram]
Timethai (2 January)
We’ve also got a Thai musician in the midst. Dharmthai Plangsilk, professionally and better known as ‘Timethai,’ is a Thai singer, songwriter, and dancer.
[Image credit: @timethai/Instagram]
Nina Dobrev (9 January)
Nina Dobrev was not only the leading lady in The Vampire Diaries, she’s also a leading lady in the Hollywood industry. Such a Capricorn.
[Image credit: @nina/Instagram]
Kate Middleton (9 January)
The Duchess of Cambridge is a quintessential representation of Capricorns being perfectly composed in the public eye.
[Image credit: @dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram]
Wachirawit Ruangwiwat (15 January)
You may recognise him from Sweet Boy, The Gifted, My Dear Loser, or other movies and television shows. Wachirawit Ruangwiwat, also known as ‘Chimonac’ will be feeling 22 this coming January.
[Image credit: @chimonac/Instagram]
Nawasch Phupantachsee (15 January)
Thai model and actor Nawasch ‘Pon’ Phupantachsee is a January baby and turns 26 this 2022.
[Image credit: @pon_nawasch/Instagram]
Apasra Hongsakula (16 January)
She was the first Thai and the first Southeast Asian to coin the Miss Universe title back in 1965. The Thai businesswoman and beauty queen turns 75 this Capricorn season.
[Image credit: @apasrahongsakula/Instagram]
Michelle Obama (17 January)
Incomparable, iconic, incredible – former FLOTUS and bestselling author Michelle Obama is proof why Capricorns are the bosses of the sign. If you share a birthday – or even a sign – with this queen, we’re officially envious of you. But also, yay to you.
[Image credit: @michelleobama/Instagram]