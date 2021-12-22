It’s Capricorn season: 10 Capricorn celebrities to celebrate this month

Michelle Obama, John Legend, Kate Middleton, and so many more make up the list of Capricorn celebrities this season.

Capricorns, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac, so happy birthday to all the Capricorns out there. Whilst each Capricorn has their unique set of personality traits, Capricorns, in general, are known for being the bosses of the zodiac. Ask your boss when their birthday is, and it’s quite likely that they’re a Capricorn.

Doting on all things authentic, real, and honest – Capricorns’ strengths include being ambitious, organised, and excellent at management. But just like there are two sides to a coin, Capricorns also have their weaknesses – becoming irritable, holding grudges, and a negative mindset being some of their imperfections. To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international Capricorn celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Date Range: 22 December January

Zodiac symbol: Sea-Goat

Zodiac Element: Earth

Sign ruler: Saturn

