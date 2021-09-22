It’s Libra season: 10 Libra celebrities to celebrate this month

Bruno Mars, Doja Cat, G(I)-DLE’s Minnie, and so many more make up the list of Libra celebrities this season.
Libras, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the seventh astrological sign in the zodiac. So, happy birthday to all the Libras out there. Whilst each Libran has their own unique set of personality traits, Librans in general are known for being the charmers of the zodiac, doting on all things beautiful, luxurious, and romantic. Their strengths include being fair-minded, gracious, and cooperative. But just like there are two sides to a coin, Libras also have their weaknesses: holding grudges, avoiding confrontation, and abnormal self-pity being some of their imperfections.
To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international Libra celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.
Zodiac sign: Libra
Date Range: 22 September – 23 October
Zodiac symbol: Scales
Zodiac Element: Air
Sign ruler: Venus
[Hero and featured image credit: @min.nicha via Instagram]
1
Will Smith (25 September)
Although this beloved award-winning American actor starred in the science-fiction movie Gemini Man (2019), Will Smith is actually a Libra. The multitalented icon turns 53 this Libra season.
[Image credit: Will Smith via Instagram]
2
Childish Gambino (25 September)
Donald Glover, better known as ‘Childish Gambino’, portrays his Libran zeal for fighting injustice in his impactful and influential music video for the equally sensational song This is America.
[Image credit: Donald Glover via Twitter]
3
Serena Williams (26 September)
With 23 Grand Slam singles titles and often referred to as ‘the greatest athlete in the world’, the incomparable American professional tennis player Serena Williams turns the big 40 in a couple of days.
[Image credit: Serena Williams via Instagram]
4
Pimchanok ‘Baifern’ Luevisadpaibul (30 September)
Thai actress and model Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul nicknamed ‘Baifern’ is best known for her role in the 2010 Thai rom-com movie First Love. The freelance actress turns 31 at the end of the month.
[Image credit: Baifern via Instagram]
5
Bruno Mars (8 October)
The multitalented Bruno Mars fully embraces all things Libras dote on – luxury, romance, and beauty. The American icon is also proof that Libras really are the charmers of all Zodiac signs.
[Image credit: Bruno Mars via Instagram]
6
Pakorn ‘Tul’ Thanasrivanitchai (8 October)
Heir of Muang Kaew Gold Course and Chiang Mai Golf Highlands and Spa, Thai actor and model Tul Pakorn’s filmography include Manner of Death, Together With Me, and A Moment of Happiness.
[Image credit: Tul Pakorn via Instagram]
7
Violette Wautier (10 October)
The soon-to-be-28-year-old Violette Wautier is a Thai singer and actress of Belgian descent. Her career in the entertainment industry kickstarted back in 2013 when she auditioned for the second season of The Voice Thailand.
[Image credit: Violette Wautier via Instagram]
8
Doja Cat (21 October)
Full-time singer and part-time badass, the sensational Doja Cat is a fellow Libran. In fact, she even dressed up as a Libra (with scales and everything) in her music video for the song You Right. The American rapper, singer, and songwriter turns 29 this Libra season.
[Image credit: Doja Cat via Instagram]
9
Adisorn Promrak (21 October)
Better known as ‘Geng’, Thai professional football player Adisorn Promrak will turn 28 this year. As sports competitions are still on hiatus for the moment, we hope to see him back in action with his fellow Port F.C. players soon.
[Image credit: Adisorn Promrak via Instagram]
10
Nicha ‘Minnie’ Yontararak (23 October)
Multinational K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE’s Minnie is another addition to the list of Libra celebrities. To all Neverlands and K-pop stans, mark October 23 on your calendars because that is when this Thai-born South Korean-based singer, actress, and songwriter turns 24.
[Image credit: Minnie via Instagram]