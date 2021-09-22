It’s Libra season: 10 Libra celebrities to celebrate this month

Bruno Mars, Doja Cat, G(I)-DLE’s Minnie, and so many more make up the list of Libra celebrities this season.

Libras, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the seventh astrological sign in the zodiac. So, happy birthday to all the Libras out there. Whilst each Libran has their own unique set of personality traits, Librans in general are known for being the charmers of the zodiac, doting on all things beautiful, luxurious, and romantic. Their strengths include being fair-minded, gracious, and cooperative. But just like there are two sides to a coin, Libras also have their weaknesses: holding grudges, avoiding confrontation, and abnormal self-pity being some of their imperfections.

To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international Libra celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.

Zodiac sign: Libra

Date Range: 22 September – 23 October

Zodiac symbol: Scales

Zodiac Element: Air

Sign ruler: Venus

[Hero and featured image credit: @min.nicha via Instagram]