“It goes up and down” – Juné Plearnpichaya gets candid about mental health

We all know this proverbial goes – there’s always more than meets the eye. While we all know this to be true, it’s always a surprise to find out that this is the case once it happens.

While conversations around mental health and mental health issues have grown more into acceptance and importance over the years in Thailand, it’s pretty safe to say that despite the awareness, we still hold some stigma around it. It’s understandable, though, as change cannot happen overnight – which is why it is a topic that is still hard to talk about and a condition that is still hard to grasp to today.

With the new generation these days, though, the case is different. Young people, especially Gen Z, find it much easier to talk about and prioritise mental health issues.

This is also the case with 22-year-old actress Plearnpichaya “Juné” Komalarajun, who shares with us candidly about her journey with mental health.

Beneath that joyful, energetic, passionate, and confident exterior (and the list can go on), Juné is also someone that is equally profound and deep. She speaks with and carries her heart on her sleeves, and like the confident person she is, she’s not afraid to speak up her mind and express herself.

After seeing one of her popular interviews on Youtube, where Juné openly discussed about mental health and depression, we asked if the actress could share some tips about maintaining a positive attitude towards life.

“You know, after that interview took place… and I will tell you this because maybe it would benefit someone out there who’s reading this,” she says, rather seriously and hesitantly. “But after that interview, I actually experienced some very serious mental health issues.”

Surprised to hear her answer, we prodded on. “Yeah, it really goes up and down,” she says with a pause. “After 22 years of living my life, I’ve learned that one thing is very clear – and that nothing is certain. At all. Nothing.”

To survive in this world is to accept the reality of impermanence and uncertainty, the actress shares. “And that’s a really hard thing to do,” she muses. “Because you can accept and realise that fact one day but forget about it the next. Then you’re back with the same issue and cycle.”

“At that time,” she recalls. “I suffered really deeply to the point that I felt like I didn’t want to live anymore. I felt like no one would be affected by this at all, as in, this wouldn’t hurt or affect anyone – with me no longer being here.”

“As a result of the experience, I realised some sort of epiphany – but not the positive kind. It was the kind of enlightenment that I reached as a result of hitting rock bottom.”

What lessons did you learn from it?

“I think I am a hedonistic person, someone once said that about me,” she shares. “They said that it was something they admired so much about me because I am someone who places my own happiness first and foremost.”

While acknowledging that being true to herself and feelings could be a good thing, Juné also realises that there are two sides to every coin. “This trait of mine made me misunderstand myself as a kid – that I was so stubborn and difficult,” the actress shares. “Having grown up now, I realise that it turns out I am just someone who always uses their emotions and feelings to make a decision – which is a good thing when it comes to being honest with how I feel.”

“I would suffer greatly, in the past, when I am met with situations or events where I am not being true to myself or how I feel,” she adds. “But growing up has taught me that I cannot make every decision, or do everything, based on how I feel only.”

“When I arrived at that juncture, something inside of me changed. It was that moment when I realised that I cannot use my emotions or make it personal every time – when I do that, I’ll fail, and things will go out of plan.”

Relying on emotions all the time may not work – using logic, reasoning, and experience would, the actress concluded.

Letting go of control

“As humans, our thoughts really do control our reality,” Juné reflects “So it’s very important to be wary of the kinds of things we are feeding our minds.”

“At the end of the day, whatever happens in the world is something that is so out of your control,” the actress adds. “And for that, we must control ourselves. That is extremely hard as well, but it is still so much easier than trying to control others or change someone else.”

This is all about training the mind, she says, how mindful and focused you are – so that you can slowly but surely elevate yourself and become more immune to the things that are out of your control.

“So going back to my point, I’d say to just keep adding whatever is good for you to your mind,” she concludes, wisely. “Whatever is positive, what kind of life you want to live, and all these other things that push you in a positive way. Remind yourselves that against the backdrop of the uncertainties of life we can disappear anytime. This means that life is so fragile.”

What are those good things that make you happy?

“Food,” the actress shares with a laugh. “Food makes me really happy. Watching Studio Ghibli films also makes me really happy, I love them. It’s so fascinating how they can portray the humanity in us in a world of imagination and cartoons.”

“Another thing is to be kind to yourself and to other people,” she says. “Let’s all just be kind to one another. The world is so problematic and disastrous as it is, so why not we try to make the best out of our days? Anything small would work, for instance, when I am driving and I come across an expressway staff, I’d smile and say hi to them and try to make conversations with them like a friend. This may seem cliche, but small things like these really do make me happy.”