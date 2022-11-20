Kelly Mi Li is pregnant: Facts you didn’t know about the ‘Bling Empire’ star

Kelly Mi Li, who is one of the most aspirational stars on Bling Empire, is pregnant with her first child with her San Francisco-based boyfriend. She shared this happy news with the world via social media.

In a dramatic reveal on Instagram, Kelly wrote, “Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives.”

Post that, she even shared a cute video where she broke this news to her mother. In a special mention to all her Bling Empire fans she wrote, “PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!”

The internet is abuzz with this good news about this self-made entrepreneur. Kelly has always made her presence on the show for all the right reasons. And, here are some interesting details about the reality show star.

Everything we know about Kelly Mi Li

This breakout internet star is of Chinese ethnicity and is highly regarded for the way she built her career from scratch. For the uninitiated, she is the co-founder of the media production company, Organic Media Group, which produced the crime series called Cypher in 2021, and co-produced Echo Boomers (2020).

Kelly’s journey from a tumultuous love life to a happily ever after

Throughout the first season of Bling Empire, Kelly was in a toxic relationship with model Andrew Gray to the point where the ‘Queen B’ of the season, Anna Shay, had to intervene.

Kelly was earlier married to a Chinese businessman, Lin Miao, who got arrested for committing a cybercrime. The Federal Trade Commission pulled him up for unlawfully charging the consumers without their knowledge. Kelly opened up about this rough patch in her life right in the premiere episode of the show’s first season as she revealed, “In my twenties, I was married to a Chinese guy, and we lived a privileged, outrageous lifestyle. You know, seven cars, four houses. I think at the time we were spending, like, 400,000 a month on our black until one day the government showed up and took everything from us, and my ex-husband was arrested.”

Despite her personal life taking a toll on this 37-year-old businesswoman, she emerged as a self-assured and confident person. Kelly’s personal journey has been inspirational for her fans.

After the third season was dropped, she revealed via Instagram that she is happily dating someone new but is protective about the identity of her mystery man. She recently shared a photo with her boyfriend, where both of them are in silhouette. And with that she stated, “They say when you meet the right person, you will just know. I never understood the depth of this quote until he walked in my life. I have never felt so supported, loved, fulfilled and cared for, nor did I know this kind of love was even possible. Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life.”

She even added words of encouragement to her fans who seem to have had tough luck with love, “To my ladies who are jaded with love, please know there are still amazing people out there. Don’t give up. Use this time to focus on yourself, love yourself, and get to know yourself, your person will come. Don’t settle for anything less than you deserve.”

Kelly’s businesses and total net worth

Kelly started off with a humble background, moving from China to the US when she was a kid. She has an array of businesses under her name and has worked in varied fields from insurance in New York to real estate and film and television production in Los Angeles. Apart from co-founding the company Organic Media Group, she also has an upcoming project in the pipeline called Wet Paws Media, which is also a production company.

She has also dabbled in talent management and has been associated with an organisation called East West Artists. This self-made millionaire has a philanthropic side to her as well. Kelly is instrumental in founding an NGO called Golden Voice Society.

Her total net worth is estimated to be USD 5 million.

What are Kelly’s plans for the future?

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Kelly revealed that she is currently basking in the pregnancy glow and is craving sweet and spicy food. Talking about her plans ahead she said that she and her boyfriend are focusing on “building a future and building a family.” She added, “Because I feel like being a mother is an experience in a woman’s life that you can’t replace it with anything else. And I’m just really excited to, and I’m ready to, experience that part of my journey and my life and that’s just really it. I don’t know what to expect, but I think it’s going to be good.”

(Main and featured image credit: Kelly Mi Li/@kellymili/Instagram)