Do I want to write about the Kardashians? No. Do I like my internet peace? Yes. But I guess I’m here to incur the wrath of the interwebs by saying that the hate on Kim Kardashian for speaking at Harvard is an overreaction.

I am indifferent to the Kardashians. I neither like nor hate them because I think both are emotions that are far too strong to waste on them. I don’t watch their show, I’m not aware of what they’ve done or what they’re doing, and I usually just scroll by when I see an article that bears their name.

So when my editor suggested I write something about this whole Kim Kardashian speaking at Harvard, I groaned, sighed, and threw a tantrum before reminding myself I had bills to pay. I rolled my eyes in dismay and prepared to unleash a whole lotta snark. A Kardashian at Harvard? Ridiculous. Preposterous. Insanity.

And then I started reading up on what had happened. I realised that like the internet, I decided to just overreact without really knowing the story first. Maybe I was fooling myself and I did actually dislike the Kardashians because I had such a negative reaction to this news. That might be a good topic for my shrink.

But as futile as this is to say to the internet, I’ll give it a go: calm down and stop hating on Kim Kardashian for speaking at Harvard. Give me a moment to explain before you go to the comments section to tell me how idiotic I am.

Kim Kardashian and Harvard: a match that triggered the internet

Here’s a rundown of what happened: on January 22, Kim Kardashian tweeted that she spoke at Harvard Business School for a class alongside her business partner and talked about their clothing company SKIMS. “Kardashian” and “Harvard” in the same breath was enough to trigger the internet. I know because it triggered me as well.

I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins. pic.twitter.com/42FiWDlmaj — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2023

It was an understandable reaction though, and I know I sound like I’m making an excuse for myself and the internet at large. But Kim’s infamous quote about getting “your ass up and work” still rings fresh in everyone’s ears even though it’s been almost a year since she’s said it. “It seems like no one wants to work these days,” she continued. The notion that it’s a socialite heiress who was raised with a silver spoon saying this was not lost on anyone, hence the well-deserved outrage.

So I get it. I get why people would be upset that this woman who said no one’s willing to work but probably had to work half as hard as other people out there would be invited to give a lecture at Harvard Business School. If she had been invited as a sole speaker to talk to MBA or even Bachelor’s Degree students on the topic of entrepreneurship, I’d be snarky with you.

But it turns out that this wasn’t the case.

A mistake Kim made in another tweet was to say that a course was dedicated to studying her brand, making it seem like it was a necessary class for a degree. In fact, the course is one of Harvard’s Short Intensive Programs (SIPs). According to the Harvard Business School website, “These courses run for one week in January before the start of the Spring term and are often focused on a faculty member’s area of expertise or passion.” They are “no credit, no fee elective courses”, meaning they’re not required classes.

The specific SIP course that Kim spoke at was called Moving Beyond DTC (direct to consumer), a study on businesses that have cut out the middleman and utilised the internet to make direct connections with their customers. In her original tweet, Kim said that the class was studying her brand, which, like it or not, is impressive in its own right. Established in 2019, the brand defied the pandemic, as the New York Times put it, to become valued at a billion dollars by 2021. Matt Higgins, an executive fellow at Harvard Business School, hails it as a “DTC juggernaut”.

Wonderful to have you and cofounder @JensGrede join our HBS course to finish an extraordinary week surveying DTC landscape. @skims is a DTC juggernaut with millions of loyal customers thanks to relentless focus on quality products that solve a real world problem. https://t.co/yobGFcmOSx — Matt Higgins | 917.eth | irish.eth (@mhiggins) January 21, 2023

You can argue that it’s because she had lots of money to keep the business afloat. Sure, that could be the case, but any businessperson can tell you it takes a lot of business savvy to keep a company afloat in the middle of a global pandemic.

So it wasn’t Kim that was the topic of this lecture. It was her brand. On top of that, her partner, Jens Grede, was also with her and both of them talked about SKIMS. This wasn’t a Kim Kardashian Business Course 101. It was about a successful company that’s applying the business model this no-credit, no-fee elective class was studying. It just so happens Kim Kardashian is one of its co-founders.

I still agree that Kim has gotten to where she is now far easier than anyone of us thanks to the dough her family has. I think I’ll take my advice about hard work from someone else other than her. I think I’ll also place champagne glasses on a proper surface like a table. But in this instance, the internet’s outrage is misplaced, and though hating people because they’re rich is so in, surely we can expend energy on other things. Knitting, perhaps.

Now I’m going to continue to live my unaffected Kardashianless life until such time Oxford decides to invite her over.