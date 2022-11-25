Kota Miura talks MMA, cheat days, and coming back to Thailand

Kota Miura, MMA fighter and absolute teen heartthrob, just visited Bangkok for a project with Repezen Foxx, as well as to go for a little bit of sightseeing. We sat him down and asked a few questions that might be on the fans’ minds.

Many recognise Kota Miura from social media—he blew up in popularity when he was in Bangkok the last time to box with Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek. After seeing his photos even after being roughed up from the match, it’s as if he uppercut right into our hearts, and we’re giving all the consent.

Fans of sports are also keeping an eye on him, for he is the son of the icon “King Kazu” Kazuyoshi Miura, an acclaimed footballer who holds the record for being the oldest player to kick in J.League. They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, after all.

Being young with already an impressive career in MMA, we wanted to ask Kota Miura about his lifestyle, and the questions that many fans may be wondering. Read on for what happened when we did exactly that, and more.

Kota Miura talks free time, favourite foods, and coming back to Thailand

What do you do during your free time?

The boxer briefly answers “hanging out with friends,” as after all, we can imagine how stressful it is to constantly train and prepare for fights, and how just a few hours with some good friends can really calm you down from the obstacles of the day.

Even though he was born in Kobe, a city in Hyōgo prefecture, he spends most of his life in Tokyo. “Around Tsukishima area, [there’s a dish] called Monja,” Kota recommends. Monjayaki, or simply called “monja,” is a pan-fried dish popular in the Kantō region. Think okonomiyaki, but with slightly runnier texture. “There’s also a lot of good food in Shibamata’s neighbourhood,” he adds, “as well as a lot of old classic shops which I think are very interesting.”

What do you like to eat before a match?

“Samgye-tang,” Kota says. Samgye-tang, also known as ginseng chicken soup, is a rich, nourishing soup that Koreans consume to combat the Summer heat. After all, it’s in Korean culture to eat restorative and healthy dishes, and preparing for fight, we can think of nothing better.

On cheat days, however, Kota reiterates that his favourite food to have is still monja.

What do you listen to when you workout?

“Songs by Ozaki Yutaka” is the boxer’s answer. Ozaki Yutaka was a Japanese rock singer-songwriter prominently popular during the 1980s, ranked at No. 23 in a list of Japan’s top 100 musicians by HMV. Kota also mentions “Ozaki 30,” an exhibition commemorating the 30th year anniversary of Ozaki’s death. The exhibition is still ongoing in Japan until 12 December, 2022.

The song “Cookie” by Ozaki Yutaka is also Kota’s go-to karaoke song.

Which athletes inspire you?

When it comes to Thailand, the very familiar name “Buakaw” came up. After all, they both shared the stage a few months back, with an overwhelming victory for Buakaw.

Still, Kota doesn’t let that keep him down for long. He harkens back to the match, and there are certainly lessons to be learnt. “[I would prepare] probably how to defend or dodge,” he explains.

Now that you’re back in Thailand, what do you want to do?

“I want to enjoy myself a little,” Kota explains. “Last time, because of the match, I wasn’t able to sightsee or do anything else, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

He also left a message for his fans that are rooting for him: “When I heard the loud sounds from fans cheering me when I was about to lose,” Kota explains, “I suddenly felt more power to fight during the match.” And for that, as we are still swept away, it’s assuring to know that our cheers are not left unheard.