‘Kwang’ Arisara Kankla crowned the 27th Miss Tiffany

Thailand has been the butt of many jokes for the matter, and it’s true—our transgender women are among the most beautiful in the world. ‘Kwang’ Arisara proves it as such as she is crowned this year’s Miss Tiffany.

Miss Tiffany Universe has been a prestigious stage showcasing transgender pageantry for almost three decades. It’s a platform to represent the community, as well as the beauty and grace these women carry.

[Hero image credit: Miss Tiffany’s Universe/Facebook; featured image credit: kwang.arissara/Instagram]

This year, Ubon Ratchathani’s ‘Kwang’ Arisara Kankla was crowned at the gala celebration set in Chonburi. The beauty has also won “Best of Tiffany’s Fashion Shoot” and “Miss Photogenic” categories.

Kwang is a 21-year-old co-owner of a surgery business. She’s a trained nursing assistant who spends her free time dancing in both traditional and contemporary styles, along with doing volunteer work at M Plus Foundation, an organisation founded to boost AIDS awareness.

As for winning the title, she has received a million-baht crown from God Diamonds, an MG ZS Limited Edition, THB 300,000 in cash, and a gift voucher from Pratunam Polyclinic.

Congratulations to the reigning queen!