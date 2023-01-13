Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley has passed away at 54

Rock and roll legend Elvis Presley’s only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley passed away on 12 January 2023. She was 54.

In a statement, her mother Priscilla Presley said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” She further added, “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

More about Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie’s health and demise

American news outlet TMZ reports that Presley was found unresponsive at her Calabasas home by the housekeeper before she was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. Her former husband Danny Keough was present at that time and performed CPR before the paramedics came and took her to the hospital.

They also performed CPR and were able to regain her pulse before she was transported. TMZ also states that at least one dose of epinephrine was also given during the resuscitation process.

At the hospital, she was pronounced dead after suffering a “full arrest.” However, no further details have been revealed yet.

Both the mother and daughter were present at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards to see Austin Butler receive the award for his performance in Elvis, in which he played the titular character.

Lisa Marie’s life and career

Lisa Marie was born on 1 February 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was nine years old when Elvis Presley died there in August 1977 at 42. After that, she became the joint owner of her father’s Graceland mansion and estate with her grandfather and great-grandmother.

A star in her own right, Lisa Marie went on to follow in her legendary father’s footsteps and became a singer and songwriter. She forayed into the musical arena with her 2003 album To Whom It May Concern. It soared to number 5 on Billboard’s album chart and received a gold certification.

It was followed by the 2005 album Now That, which also reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. She also released a third album in 2012 titled Storm and Grace.

Lisa Marie’s personal life

Lisa Marie Presley also had four high-profile marriages with noted celebrities.

While her first husband was musician Danny Keough, she tied the knot with the king of pop Michael Jackson in 1994, just 20 days after divorcing Keough. The couple filed for divorce after two years in 1996 when Jackson was embroiled in allegations related to child molestation.

After that, she married actor Nicholas Cage in 2002, who was a huge fan of her father. However, he filed for divorce after four months. She then got married to guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood before calling it quits in 2021.

Lisa Marie had four children but her only son Benjamin Keough, a musician, died of suicide in 2020. She is survived by three daughters — actress Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

(Main and featured image credit: Lisa Marie Presley/ @lisampresley/ Instagram)