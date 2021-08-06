As Bangkokians go through another round of lockdown, they have creatively adapted their homes to function as offices, gyms, art studios, and so much more. In our Lockdown Lowdown series, we talk to professionals from different areas of life to discuss how they are keeping on with their careers, what they are doing to stay sane during the new normal, and give us tips on how to live a better life at home.

Raffles, Capella, Four Seasons, Aman, Six Senses: there’s hardly a top luxury hotel group that this man hasn’t worked with. He has imagined the overwater bungalows you love so in the Maldives, and he conceptualised the lobbies that you so heavily ‘gram on your beach vacations. Meet Clint Nagata.

Clint Nagata is the Founder and Creative Partner at BLINK Design Group, a design collective that is revered for its imaginative concepts, open-minded approach, and bold creativity. The firm boasts attributes that are shared with Clint himself, and these shine through in our chat with him. Born into a Japanese American family, the calm and collected creative was raised in Hawaii, before moving to Thailand 15 years ago. It feels too good a coincidence that somebody who works in the business of travel also happened to spend a majority of his time in two of the world’s most popular destinations.

Nevertheless, Clint Nagata need not show off. The relaxed, almost meditative man has won countless awards for BLINK Design Group — the Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort, the Regent Phu Quoc Resort and Villas, and the Regent Phuket Panwa Resort, to name a few — and yet is wholly approachable to speak to.

The hospitality industry is undeniably one of the hardest hit industries throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, yet Clint Nagata is refreshingly hopeful. Here, he shares what he’s been up to during this lockdown, how it has impacted the world of hospitality, and his thoughts on the future of travel (including his own first journey out of Bangkok, hopefully soon).