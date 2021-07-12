As Bangkokians go through another round of lockdown, they have creatively adapted their homes to function as offices, gyms, art studios, and so much more. In our Lockdown Lowdown series, we talk to professionals from different areas of life to discuss how they are keeping on with their careers, what they are doing to stay sane during the new normal, and give us tips on how to live a better life at home.

Forget about getting dressed up to go out. Sweatpants and t-shirts are, without a doubt, the de facto home office attire of these times. As we all work from our humble abode, staying comfy is equally as important as staying productive. Since people aren’t splurging on clothing in the middle of a pandemic, the fashion industry has definitely taken a hit. As many fashion brands struggle to survive, there have been a few that have been able to pull through this time because of their willingness to adapt to the current needs.

One of the few designers who is creating clothing based on the current demand for home-ready pieces is Salisa Cheewapansri, namesake and founder of clothing brand SALISA. As more people are showing up to work online in comfier clothing, Salisa took the opportunity to create more casual pieces like t-shirts and elastic waist pants. By drawing on her customers’ demands, she is able to keep her brand going throughout a time when people are less inclined to spend money on fashion. We chat to her about what she’s been up to and how she’s finding inspiration to continue creating new collections from home.