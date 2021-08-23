Lockdown Lowdown: May Buranasiri on prioritising skincare and self-care in a pandemic

As Bangkokians go through another round of lockdown, they have creatively adapted their homes to function as offices, gyms, art studios, and so much more. In our Lockdown Lowdown series, we talk to professionals from different areas of life to discuss how they are keeping on with their careers, what they are doing to stay sane during the new normal, and give us tips on how to live a better life at home.

The lockdown may have presented everyone with a slump in their daily routine. Shifting from life on the go to being home 24/7 is not easy. From reduced productivity to slacking off on exercise, the disruption to our normal schedules has kicked some habits that we weren’t expecting to drop in the first place.

When it comes to self-care, veteran beauty vlogger May Buranasiri knows it doesn’t have to disappear. A change in routine may simply be adapting your needs to the current times. Throughout the years, the beauty guru has educated Thai beauty enthusiasts with her vast knowledge of skincare and makeup. Though we know her for her makeup tutorials, May has adapted to a skin-first routine in a time when people aren’t wearing as much makeup. In our recent chat with her, she divulges skincare tips and self-care wisdom that is more than skin deep.