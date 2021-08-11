As Bangkokians go through another round of lockdown, they have creatively adapted their homes to function as offices, gyms, art studios, and so much more. In our Lockdown Lowdown series, we talk to professionals from different areas of life to discuss how they are keeping on with their careers, what they are doing to stay sane during the new normal, and give us tips on how to live a better life at home.

It’s not an easy time for any small business right now, especially those deemed non-essential. But designer Somwaraporn ‘Soam’ Pichitpongchai knew that even in regular times, working as creative meant taking risks. One risk that certainly worked in her favour was launching sustainable accessories brand Muunsan amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A culmination of her and her co-founder Pat ‘Sun’ Asawapirom’s shared love for gardening, nature, and home decoration, Muunsan is a lifestyle brand that goes beyond creating sustainable home accessories. At the heart of the brand is empowering women and local crafters to improve their living conditions while preserving their craft. We spoke to Soam recently where she shared her ups and downs of running an accessories brand during a pandemic. She also shares her vision of how she sees the community-focused brand transpiring into a social enterprise.