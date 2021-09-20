Lockdown Lowdown: Illustrator Terawat Teankaprasith on a post-pandemic art world

As Bangkokians go through another round of lockdown, they have creatively adapted their homes to function as offices, gyms, art studios, and so much more. In our Lockdown Lowdown series, we talk to professionals from different areas of life to discuss how they are keeping on with their careers, what they are doing to stay sane during the new normal, and give us tips on how to live a better life at home.

Textiles have always been Thai artist Terawat “O” Teankaprasith’s favourite canvas. Having designed prints for brands like Sretsis, Painkiller, and Uniqlo, his most recent work was for Hermès in the form of the Carré 90 Masan & Masan scarf as part of Hermès’ autumn winter 2021 collection. Teankaprasith’s design was one of the six winning designs for the Grand Prix du Carré Hermès scarf designing competition. Recently, he was tapped to create Hermès’ latest window display featuring his winning scarf design titled “The Journey of Masan.”

Despite his celebratory feat as the first Thai to design an Hermès scarf, Teankaprasith continues his daily work as a creative director for his creative agency, projecttSTUDIO. We recently spoke to the artist about his creative process in lockdown, his thoughts on the post-pandemic art world, and of course, his love for textiles.