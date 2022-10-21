LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style takeaways from Juné Plearnpichaya

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite style stars.

Plearnpichaya "Juné" Komalarajun isn't just a star or an actress, she's also a style icon. With a personal fashion sense that's hard to miss, here, the actress shares with Lifestyle Asia Thailand the style items she swears by and can't live without. [Hero Image: Juné wearing all clothes from EVISU; Images: @juneiperb0i via Instagram]