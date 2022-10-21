facebook
Home > Living > People > LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style takeaways from Juné Plearnpichaya
Style
21 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style takeaways from Juné Plearnpichaya

pear maneechote
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style takeaways from Juné Plearnpichaya
Style
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style takeaways from Juné Plearnpichaya
Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class in the deconstruction of the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite style stars.  Plearnpichaya "Juné" Komalarajun isn't just a star or an actress, she's also a style icon. With a personal fashion sense that's hard to miss, here, the actress shares with Lifestyle Asia Thailand the style items she swears by and can't live without. [Hero Image: Juné wearing all clothes from EVISU; Images: @juneiperb0i via Instagram]  
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style takeaways from Juné Plearnpichaya
Start slideshow
Fashion Style Plearnpichaya Juné Komalarajun Juné Komalarajun Evisu Juné Plearnpichaya
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 style takeaways from Juné Plearnpichaya

pear maneechote

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.