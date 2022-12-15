Meet Jasmin Selberg, Miss International 2022

She’s beauty, she’s grace, she’s Miss International 2022. Meet Jasmin Selberg from Dortmund, Germany.

The Miss International is an international beauty pageant based in Japan. First held in 1960, it rose to become to fourth largest pageant in the world in terms of national winners competing for an international title. The pageant was postponed from 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but came back with a bang.

This year’s Miss International is Jasmin Selberg of Germany, winning against 65 competitors around the world. She was crowned at the Miss International 2022 pageant on 13 December 2022 in Tokyo, Kantō, Japan, succeeding Thailand Bint Sireethorn Leearamwat, who was crowned in 2019.

[Hero and featured image credit: Miss International/Facebook]

Jasmin is a 23-year-old beauty queen currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history and philosophy from Ruhr University Bochum. She’s also a polyglot who fluently speaks English, German, Estonian and Korean, which landed her jobs as an interpreter for German reality TV shows.

Congratulations to the reigning queen!