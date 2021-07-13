Meet the Thai stars behind your favourite Disney films

Have you ever wondered who the faces behind your favourite Disney characters are?

We all have our beloved Disney films, whether it’s Star Wars, Maleficent, Mulan, or even Frozen. Besides the iconic costumes and memorable stories, we also love the unforgettable voices. And did you know that many Thai stars lend their voices to some of your favourite Disney characters in both animation and live-action? The Thai dubs extend beyond the dialogues and into Thai versions of incredible Disney songs too. Here, we’ve curated some of the Thai stars who are behind your favourite Disney characters.

Yaya Urassaya Sperbund as Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon

We’re so excited about Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess named Raya. She is the guardian of the dragon gem, embarking on an adventure to find the last dragon. Dean Wellins, a director at the Walt Disney Company who is credited on Raya and The Last Dragon, mentioned that Yaya inspired Raya’s character design. She was chosen to be Raya’s voice talent in Thailand too.

Gam Wichayanee Pearklin as Elsa in Frozen

Gam Wichayanee is a singer known as one of the strongest female vocalists in Thailand. Besides voicing Elsa in the Thai-dubbed version of Disney’s animated film Frozen, she was also one of nine Elsa voice actresses from around the world who performed one of the film’s songs, Into the Unknown, live at the 2020 Oscar’s. Did you know she also voiced Princess Tiana in the original Thai soundtrack of The Princess and the Frog too?

Noona Nuengthida Sophon as Anna in Frozen

Singer Noona Nuengthida is another voice actress of Disney’s animation film Frozen. She lent her pretty voice for Princess Anna in the Thai version. Since Noona and Princess Anna have similar characteristics in terms of confidence, kindness, and empathy, many said she is such a real-life Thai version of Princess Anna.

Ying Rhatha Phongam as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Ying Rhatha, known as a Thai actress, single, and model, provided the voice for Maleficent in live-action Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Maleficent is a mysterious character with bitterness and jealousy. Even though the character is too complex to describe, she perfectly conveys those complicated feelings in the Thai version.

Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul as Hua Mulan in Mulan

We might have seen Baifern Pimchanok as a talented actress who got a leading role in many Thai dramas and movies. And we all know that her acting is second to none. In 2020, she also lent her voice for Mulan in Disney’s live-action Mulan. Definitely, she did well, and we’re waiting for the next voice-over of Baifern.

Shahkrit Yamnam as Anakin in Star Wars

Apart from many female Thai stars who provided voices for Disney’s characters. Shahkrit Yamnam was one of the Thai actors chosen to be Anakin’s voice talent in Star Wars episodes 2 and 3.

Cris Horwang as Cruella de Vil in Cruella

Actress and model Cris Horwang voiced Cruella’s Thai version in the recent Disney’s evil live-action Cruella. Disney centres on a prequel story following a young Cruella de Vil that you have never seen before. Even though the film has been postponed due to the pandemic, we are still waiting for it.