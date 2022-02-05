5 of the most-talked-about celebrity pregnancy announcements

After Rihanna’s very jaw-dropping pregnancy announcement, we’ve become a little addicted to pregnancy reveals. Here are the most-talked-about celebrity pregnancy announcements in recent years.

Fans love to see their favourite celebrities share private and precious moments on social media, which makes them feel included. Such was the case when megastar Rihanna took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The news went viral quickly and her fans could not stop gushing over her pictures. We love explosive celebrity pregnancy announcements.

When it comes to Rihanna, we all know that the entire world is her runway. Embodying her own lyrics from her song “Wild Thoughts” — Diamonds ain’t nothing when I’m shining with you — Rihanna wore a long puffy pink coat, subtle makeup and jewellery. The superstar was glowing in the Instagram reveal.

However, Rihanna isn’t the first star to surprise her fans with such a news. Many other celebrity pregnancy reveals have sent waves across the internet.

Here are some of the most-talked-about celebrity pregnancy announcements.

Kylie Jenner

How can we forget makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s internet-breaking pregnancy announcement back in 2017? It surely took the worlds of Instagram and Twitter by “storm”. Jenner, along with her boyfriend Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi Webster on 1 February 2018.

It seems like just yesterday that Kylie herself was a child, and it is heartening to see her transform from a young girl to an established businesswoman and a doting mother.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and multi-millionaire is the most-followed woman on Instagram, thanks to her posts, showcasing her makeup range Kylie Cosmetics, modelling projects and much more.

On 8 September 2021, Kylie took to Instagram to announce the news of expecting her second child with Scott.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and her then-boyfriend Zayn Malik took the internet by surprise when they announced she was pregnant with their first child in May 2020. The couple had kept the news under wraps for months before finally letting the world know.

Gigi first confirmed the rumours during a remote appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Closer to her due date, she posted a picture with Malik that was captioned, “Baby daddy”.

They became parents of baby girl Khai on 23 September 2020.

Beyoncé

The fans or Beyhives, as they call themselves, of singer-songwriter Beyoncé went into a frenzy when she dropped the iconic and stunning pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot on 2 February 2017.

The gorgeous pictures of her wearing a delicate veil captured in the backdrop of vibrant flowers soon went viral. She was expecting twins with her rapper husband, Jay-Z.

Her pregnancy announcement photograph became the most-liked picture on Instagram in 2017 with 11.2 million likes.

Cardi B

Another fabulous celebrity pregnancy announcement is Cardi B’s. Cardi announced she was pregnant with her second child while performing at the BET Awards with Offset and Migos in June 2021. She made an appearance onstage, donning an intricate Dolce & Gabbana outfit with sheer panels to accentuate her beautiful baby bump.

On 28 June, the rapper shared a post on Instagram, tagging her husband Offset, and wrote: “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn.”

In a heartwarming Instagram update on 6 September, the couple was seen cradling their newborn.

Almost three years ago in April, Cardi B had confirmed she was pregnant with her first child on SNL, where she flaunted her baby bump in a tiger white dress. The couple welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus on 11 July 2018.

Jennifer Lawrence

We were ecstatic to find out about the Oscar-winning actress’s celebrity pregnancy reveal in December 2021. She first bedazzled the audience and her fans by showing off her bump at the red carpet premiere of Don’t Look Up in New York City. She looked gorgeous in a stunning, glittery Dior gown at the red carpet premiere.

Jennifer was also snapped walking hand-in-hand with her husband Cooke Maroney.

