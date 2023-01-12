Naomi Osaka is pregnant! And she hopes to return to court in 2024

Four days after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, Naomi Osaka has announced that she “can’t wait to get back on court,” but has another important update in the mean time. Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child.

Winner of four grand slam titles, Tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced her pregnancy on her social media handles. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae.

On 11 January, Osaka made her pregnancy known with a heartwarming post and a photo of her sonogram on social media. The news comes four days after she withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open.

Osaka and the Grammy-nominated rapper have been in a relationship since 2019. Osaka first met Cordae at an LA Clippers game.

Naomi Osaka on being pregnant with her first baby

The 25-year-old tennis player shared the sonogram on both her Twitter and Instagram and wrote, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

A beautiful statement in both Japanese and English followed the sonogram, which reads, “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.”

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Sharing that 2023 would be a year “full of lessons” for her, Osaka concluded her statement with the news that she hopes to return to the Australian Open tournament in 2024.

Osaka to make a comeback in 2024

Naomi Osaka’s confirmation to return to Tennis in the Australian Open in 2024 is enough for her fans to be hopeful. If things turn out as expected, it will be Osaka’s first appearance on the court since her withdrawal from the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to illness.

(Main and featured image credit: naomiosaka/Instagram)