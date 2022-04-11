All the details from Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s star-studded wedding ceremony

The wedding of David Beckham and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn to American actress Nicola Peltz was an extravagant affair that reportedly cost USD 4 million.

Nicola, 27, looked stunning in a beautiful white Valentino bridal gown while Brooklyn, 23, appeared dapper in his black-and-white suit.

The Jewish ceremony was held on Nicola’s family estate at Palm Beach, Florida. Events were held throughout the day, with the who’s who of the celebrity world dropping by.

Here are the wedding details

Nicola’s Valentino gown

According to reports, the Valentino gown she wore had a sweeping veil with delicate lace embellishing.

She is said to have visited Valentino designer Pierpaoio Piccioi in Rome with her stylist Leslie Fremar to oversee the design.

The Jewish ceremony

The wedding ceremony was held in the evening in the first of the three gigantic tents on the ocean front lawn of the estate owned by Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, and mother, Claudia Heffner.

As per Jewish tradition, a rabbi officiated the wedding following which Brooklyn smashed a napkin-wrapped glass under his heel. The couple then kissed in the presence of all the attendees.

Orchids were hung from the ceiling to form the chuppah — a canopy under which the couple stands during a Jewish wedding.

Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, were his best men. Among the bridesmaids was his only sister, Harper.

Victoria, who wore a strapped grey satin gown with lace embellishing, was seen holding her husband David Beckham’s hand and looking on proudly as their son got married.

Celebrity attendees

There were around 600 guests comprising friends, family members and celebrities. Among the most notable attendees were tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, actresses Jordana Brewster and Eva Longoria, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

Former member of Spice Girls and Victoria’s friend Mel C was also present. But Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, the other two members of the iconic band, could not make it to the wedding.

Among the other most significant names who could not turn up due to professional engagements was Brooklyn’s godfather Sir Elton John.

Professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz, two famous names among Nicola’s seven siblings, were present along with the rest of the members of her family.

Magician David Blaine and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony were among those who performed at the wedding.

Tents for separate events

Events were held in separate tents on the estate. Cocktails were served in one while food in another. There was also a dance floor on which both Brooklyn and Nicola danced.

Food for the event was prepared by Miami chef Thierry Isambert, the former cook of US President Bill Clinton.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s love story

Nicola and Brooklyn went public with their relationship in November 2019 and just eight months later, in July 2020, they got engaged. Brooklyn is believed to have proposed with a USD 325,000 emerald and diamond ring.

The two first met in 2017 at Coachella music festival in California but they didn’t connect till two years later. The couple owns a USD 9.7 million home in Beverly Hills.

(Main image: Angela Weiss/AFP)

