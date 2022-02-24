NoFilter: in conversation with educational influencer Sirawit ‘Ice’ Ittisoponpisan

Bangkok’s cultural scene never fails to impress us with its new talents and thought-provoking arts. The city has become a hot haven for dynamic up-and-coming artists, welcoming innovative ideas and talents with open arms. Dedicated to all these creatives in town, this series explores the journey and the edgy personalities of some of the most notable rising stars in the country.

All of us love scrolling through social media, spending hours laughing over funny videos and memes. While it’s what we count on for all sources of entertainment to uplift our mood, social media is also one of the top platforms where we can acquire new knowledge outside of the classroom. Especially on Tiktok, countless educational clips and stories are bidding for a space on our feeds. We’ve seen a growing number of educational content creators in Thailand, but it’s none other than Ice Sirawit and his engaging content have grabbed our attention.

A lecturer at Prince of Songkla University and a Tiktok star who captivates the followers with his brilliance and charm, Ice Sirawit has developed an enthusiasm for science at a young age. With the great support he received from his parents, he went on to become a Thai government scholar and later a master’s and PhD graduate in Bioinformatics from Imperial College of London. He is not only teaching classes but also spreading general knowledge about science and the English language in the digital world. Aside from this incredible profile, his passion for science didn’t just stop there.

Last year, he was selected as a representative from Thailand to take part in the Famelab International 2021. It’s the world’s greatest science communication competition that aims to find the best science communicator. Thanks to what he’s been doing as an influencer, his impressive performance led him to become the Audience Winner and the first-ever competitor from Thailand to claim the title. He already has over two million followers on TikTok, but that achievement has surely brought him to the new height of popularity. He hopes to reach three million followers and launches a Youtube channel in the near future, and we’re lucky to have a chance to sit down with him for a chat.

Read on for our exclusive interview with the educational influencer, covering things from his passion for science, his journey as a TikTok content creator, and many more.