NoFilter: in conversation with model-turned-actor Ice Nattarat

Bangkok’s cultural scene never fails to impress us with its new talents and thought-provoking arts. The city has become a hot haven for dynamic up-and-coming artists, welcoming innovative ideas and talents with open arms. Dedicated to all these creatives in town, this series explores the journey and the edgy personalities of some of the most notable rising stars in the country.

K-pop idols and actors aren’t the only Asian stars gaining international attention lately. An increasing number of Thai stars are making waves in global entertainment and they’re getting the recognition they deserve. Although what constitutes an impressive portfolio is still subjective, a lot of names have made it to our list. Nonetheless, for this month’s edition, we’re shining a spotlight on a model-turned-actor who is among the hottest rising stars in Thailand. Dedicated and driven, it’s none other than Ice Nattarat.

Ice Nattarat began his modelling journey in Thailand. Since his debut, he has made an appearance in numerous local fashion week events and has been featured in editorials for various leading publications in Thailand. Thereafter, his talent and unique face led him to become the first and only Thai runway model in Seoul Fashion Week. While he’s shot for many well-known magazines in South Korea, he’s also appeared in South Korea’s advertising campaigns for Samsung and countless global fashion brands. He’s made a big name for himself, and he didn’t just stop there.

He went on to prove that he’s more than a handsome face with an acting debut. After signing with one of the most successful film studios in Thailand, he’s taken on various roles in TV shows including Gas, Si Hug, Diary of Tootsies 2, The Collector, Voice, and One Year 365: Wan Ban Chun Ban Tur. He’s given an authentic rendition of the characters and made it believable for the audience, and he’s been highly praised for that.

Now he’s ventured onto the big screen as the lead cast in the upcoming film named One for the Road directed and produced by Baz Nattawut and Wong Kar Wai. Here, just in time before the film premiere, we sat down with the promising actor to chat about the film, his journey as an actor, and more.