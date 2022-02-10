NoFilter: in conversation with model-turned-actor Ice Nattarat

Bangkok’s cultural scene never fails to impress us with its new talents and thought-provoking arts. The city has become a hot haven for dynamic up-and-coming artists, welcoming innovative ideas and talents with open arms. Dedicated to all these creatives in town, this series explores the journey and the edgy personalities of some of the most notable rising stars in the country.
K-pop idols and actors aren’t the only Asian stars gaining international attention lately. An increasing number of Thai stars are making waves in global entertainment and they’re getting the recognition they deserve. Although what constitutes an impressive portfolio is still subjective, a lot of names have made it to our list. Nonetheless, for this month’s edition, we’re shining a spotlight on a model-turned-actor who is among the hottest rising stars in Thailand. Dedicated and driven, it’s none other than Ice Nattarat.
Ice Nattarat began his modelling journey in Thailand. Since his debut, he has made an appearance in numerous local fashion week events and has been featured in editorials for various leading publications in Thailand. Thereafter, his talent and unique face led him to become the first and only Thai runway model in Seoul Fashion Week. While he’s shot for many well-known magazines in South Korea, he’s also appeared in South Korea’s advertising campaigns for Samsung and countless global fashion brands. He’s made a big name for himself, and he didn’t just stop there.
He went on to prove that he’s more than a handsome face with an acting debut. After signing with one of the most successful film studios in Thailand, he’s taken on various roles in TV shows including Gas, Si Hug, Diary of Tootsies 2, The Collector, Voice, and One Year 365: Wan Ban Chun Ban Tur. He’s given an authentic rendition of the characters and made it believable for the audience, and he’s been highly praised for that.
Now he’s ventured onto the big screen as the lead cast in the upcoming film named One for the Road directed and produced by Baz Nattawut and Wong Kar Wai. Here, just in time before the film premiere, we sat down with the promising actor to chat about the film, his journey as an actor, and more.
Calm, passionate, and meticulous.
I think acting is about getting out of your comfort zone and learning more about other people’s lives. It’s a chance to put myself in someone else’s shoes and understand their thoughts, feelings, and behaviours. Being able to see that through the lens of acting is something that significantly helps me to develop a non-judgmental attitude and open-mindedness. Moreover, I have more empathy in my personal life and I feel more content as well. So it’s a really rewarding experience for me.
As for my acting career, the journey started during my time as a model. I’ve been working in this field in both Thailand and South Korea for over 8 years, and there was a time when I got an offer to act in a music video for a South Korean artist. The role that I was given involved a lot of feelings and emotions, but everything turned out well and exceeded my expectation. That’s when I started to believe in my potential of working in the motion-media platforms and not limiting myself to motionless photography or walking on the runway. I just picked up from there, expanded my capabilities, grabbed every opportunity along the way, and my growth eventually led me to where I am today.
I have no idea at all, to be honest. I’m the type of person who takes pride in living in the moment and doing everything to the best of my ability. It depends what kind of adventures life throws at me at any point in time. I’d just pursue it accordingly if I enjoy doing it. Although I was a serious gamer back in the day, I wouldn’t do it for the rest of my life if I found a sense of fulfilment and opportunities outside elsewhere. Simply put, I have no fixed plan and leave it up to what life has to offer to determine the direction of my life.
I take on the role of Aood in this film. Aood is a young man dying of last-stage cancer who decides to pursue his final wish of making final amends to his ex-lovers. With the help of Boss, his buddy and a high-end club owner living in New York, they set off on a road trip to bid farewell to his past sweethearts and relive the nostalgia and all the euphoric moments of his past love experiences before the end of his life.
I had so much fun working with Baz Nattawut. Aside from his exceptional creativity, he’s very open-minded and flexible with suggestions and what the actors and the team bring to the table. I love that his directing style isn’t authoritative and there are no such things as right or wrong when working with him. Also, he puts in extra effort to facilitate idea exchange, clever improvisations, and keep the team morale high for the sake of quality production and shooting.
I still haven’t had the chance to meet Wong Kar Wai in person but I could always feel a pair of eyes on me. To have a global director like him watching and monitoring me from afar is definitely an experience to remember.
That’s a tough choice for me. I think it’s the time when the production team and the cast travelled to New York. I got to work with a New York-based Thai production team as well as international actors. We worked together like a family and everyone put in their best effort on the movie set. So that’s what I think very memorable about working on this film.
There’s really nothing special to take away from this film. Depending on people’s perspectives, I believe that there must be some aspects of the film that they can relate to their thoughts and what they’ve been through in their lives. Thus, rather than emphasizing the key takeaway, I want this film to be reminiscent of their life journey and allow everyone to savour a whirlwind of feelings and emotions that love holds.
The Power of the Dog. Jane Champion’s work really impresses me.
I would go for Toni Erdmann. I’m a big fan of dark comedy and it’s one of the films that always springs to mind. Plus, I love the key message that it delivers and I can apply it to my own life as well.
I’m currently inactive on Instagram.
Lori Gottlieb’s Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.
I have never thought of that before [laughs]. I would name it along the lines of ‘Learning How to Leave with Your Failure.’
Let love be the driving force of your life.
Sunglasses. It’s what you need to have on hand to amp up your fashion game.
Sunglasses, spare face masks, and alcohol spray.
The Phra Nakhon area. It’s where you can time-travel back to the early days of Bangkok and it’s rich in tourist attractions. I absolutely love the architecture there.
Bangkok is extremely diverse in terms of culture and livelihood. Each corner and district has its own uniqueness so it feels like going to different cities or countries without stepping out of the city. I think that’s the charm of Bangkok.
I’ve only been in the acting industry for a few years, so I don’t think I’m in a suitable position to give anyone advice. Even though some people may consider my acting career a success, I feel like I’m only getting started. But from my experience, I can say it loud and clear that there’s a lot of self-learning involved. This career is never short of new things for you to explore, so you should always be open to new opportunities and be eager to learn.