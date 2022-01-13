NoFilter: in conversation with Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit

Bangkok’s cultural scene never fails to impress us with its new talents and thought-provoking arts. The city has become a hot haven for dynamic up-and-coming artists, welcoming innovative ideas and talents with open arms. Dedicated to all these creatives in town, this series explores the journey and the edgy personalities of some of the most notable rising stars in the country.

He went from Lover Boy to famous boy. We went from Hello, Anxiety to hello, Phum Viphurit.

In this feature of our #NoFilter series, we’re pivoting on world-famous all-around indie heartthrob Phum Viphurit. You may know him as the man behind the 2018 hit single Lover Boy. Or, if like us, alternative indie is your go-to genre, you may know him as the man that’s on your Spotify homepage. Neo-soul is his musical vibe.

Although Phum’s musical journey began when he put pen to paper at the age of 17, his fondness for music began way before. Ever since he started writing his own music, the charming songbird has been hitting all the right notes. He propelled to international fame back in 2018 and has not been tuned out since. He may be Softly Spoken, but people sure Adore him.

When he’s not composing groovy music or tugging on all kinds of heartstrings, the songbird spends time in the gaming world and embraces his inner skater boy.

Here, we sat down with the Thai-born New Zealand-raised singer-songwriter to chat about his journey as a musician, the advice he has for aspiring artists, and more.

[All images via @phumviphurit/Instagram]