5 Things Note Panayanggool can’t live without

When it comes to living the good life, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who offers as much insight into the art, as our lifestyle gurus do. For this month’s digital cover, we sat down with Note Panayanggool, to discuss what her daily essentials are. From her journal to her reef-friendly tanning oil, here are the top five items the influential creative cannot imagine living without.

Her kindle

When she isn’t out surfing, or making music, Note spends a lot of her free time reading. “I read every day, especially before I go to bed,” she tells us. “Sometimes I can’t fall asleep if I don’t read, so it’s kind of like my nighttime routine as well. Instead of taking sleeping pills or anything that will help me when I’m really stressed, reading helps me relax and de-stress at the end of the day.” For those in search of a new read, Note recommends Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom, The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield, and Outlaw Ocean by Ian Urbina. The musician/environmental conservationist is currently reading Breath by James Nestor.

amazon.com

Notep Body Oil

“I tried doing this body oil because it’s something that I really use in my life every day, ever since I started living a beach bum lifestyle. When you go to the beach a lot your skin gets really dry, and also when you go in the sun, it can make your skin really uneven. With this oil that I’ve been using, it really helps make the skin colour even and also make it glow, and moisturises it. I don’t use it only when I go to the beach but also in my daily life so when I wake up, after I shower, like all the time. It smells good too because I use lavender and citrus essential oils, and it really relaxes you when you use it and smell it.”

Official Instagram: @notep__notep

A red lipstick

Known for channelling that effortless cool so many of us envy, Note shares with us her makeup secret: a red lippie. “I like using a red shade that can work as both a lipstick and a blush, and that’s my main makeup routine,” she tells us. As for brands, she’s — of course — a fan of Chanel. Classic.

chanel.com

Her Longines watch

An avid traveller, Note relies on her timepiece to help her keep track of her schedule. “I work a lot while travelling, so it’s useful for me to keep track of the time and make sure I’m not late for things,” she explains. As for why Longines specifically, a big draw for Note is its underwater functionality. “With Longines, their watches go really deep underwater, so I don’t have to worry about breaking my watch when I’m going on my adventures.”

longines.com

Her journal

Big on mental health and spiritual well-being, Note journals regularly. “My friend recently gifted me one from a brand called Mad Happy,” she tells us. “It’s a clothing brand that really values mental health. They release their own journals that guide you to reflect on your day and what’s on your mind. There are questions and also daily check-ups on your current emotional state where you can rank how you feel spiritually, or where your emotional level currently is. It’s interesting to be able to look back and see how you were feeling on a specific day, and to write and reflect on what’s going on in your life.”

madhappy.com