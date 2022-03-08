5 things Pat Chayanit can’t live without

Our March/April digital cover star, the ever-charming Pat Chayanit, shares with us her five most important essentials she absolutely cannot live without.

When it comes to living the good life, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who offers as much insight into the art, as our lifestyle gurus do. For this month’s digital cover, we sat down with Pat Chayanit, to discuss what her daily essentials are. From her favourite yadom brand to her go-to watch, the renowned Thai-Chinese actress shares with us her top five items that she cannot imagine living without.

A watch

To Pat, a watch is an integral part of any outfit. “I might not even look at it during the day,” she admits with a laugh, “but it just makes my outfit feel complete.” While she sees her go-to watch — the OMEGA Constellation 29mm — as more of a style necessity than a timekeeper, she rarely ventures out of the house without it on her wrist. “I wear my watch all the time. When it’s missing, I just feel like I haven’t finished getting ready yet. It’s a very important part of the look. I could leave the house without my earrings, but I definitely can’t forget my watch.”

Her phone

Like many of us, Pat can’t quite imagine going anywhere without her phone within reach. “I think in this day and age, it’s normal for everyone to be using their phones throughout the day. Whether you’re working, socialising, or just contacting people. You use it for everything.”

A mask

Ever the socially-responsible citizen, Pat can’t quite remember the last time she left home without a face mask in hand. These days, however, she’s had to shift away from her preferred cloth masks for single-use options. “Initially I wanted to wear cloth masks, because they seemed more environmentally friendly,” she explains, “but then my skin started getting sensitive and breaking out, so now I’m getting the single-use ones again. It’s a bit of a shame, but I’m still trying my best to be eco-conscious in other ways.”

Her glasses

When we show our surprise at the fact that Pat wears eyeglasses, Pat shares a fun fact about herself. “I have this strange thing where I like to have blurry vision when I’m acting,” she tells us with a laugh. “I want to depend on my emotions, and sometimes when things are too clear it makes things less fun, so I don’t wear contacts when I’m acting.” Her glasses are kept on hand for moments when she’s behind the wheel. “I only wear them when I drive. Sometimes if I’m going to a social event, I might have to wear contact lenses because I need to recognise people, but because my eyesight is only 200 degrees, it doesn’t really affect my life that much.”

Yadom (aka portable inhaler)

… Hong Thai branded yadom, to be exact. “It’s the absolute best,” she gushes, and even we’re taken aback that this style-savvy icon would have such a deep fondness for the Thai inhaler — though we love her all the more for it. “I just love it so much. The scent is so fresh, and it’s perfect for Thai summers.” She laments, however, how easy they are to lose. “I don’t understand why, since the packaging is so big and brightly coloured, but I’m always losing them!” Her solution is to buy them by the dozen. “I keep one in every single car,” she jokes, “you’ll find one in all my bags, my bathroom, all the rooms in my house. I even keep two on my work table.”