4 women who inspire Pat Chayanit

With International Women’s Day 2022 right around the corner, our latest digital cover star Pat Chayanit shares with us the four women who inspire her most.

As we get closer to International Women’s Day 2022, now, more than ever is the time to celebrate the women in our lives. From our friends to our mentors, sisters, and mothers, this is the time to cherish the females who inspire us — many of whom we must thank for helping us get to where we are today. While, of course, this is something we should be doing on the daily, we aren’t about to turn down our annual opportunity to put female achievement at the forefront, as the world comes together to celebrate their voices, courage, and strength.

To commemorate the occasion, our team sat down with our digital cover star Pat Chayanit — who’s very much an empowering female in her own right — to talk about the four women in her life who inspire her most.

For her style: Zendaya

Pat Chayanit is a proud-proclaimed fan of Zendaya, and to be honest, we completely get it. A firm believer in forging her own path, Pat admits that she doesn’t have any specific “role models”, per se, but she does have women she admires — and the Hollywood actress is unsurprisingly among them.

“I think she’s very interesting!” Pat shares. Much of this admiration comes from Zendaya’s work as an actress — a nod to Pat’s commitment and appreciation for her own industry. “I’ve been following some of her stuff, and she really shines. I just finished one of her shows on Netflix, Malcolm & Marie, and that left a very strong impression on me. The performances were great, I really enjoyed it. Euphoria on HBO is very good too.”

According to Pat, Zendaya’s interviews are just as impressive. “She’s smart, and she always comes across as very natural. I just feel like she’s constantly improving as an actress, and that’s pretty cool.”

For her ‘flow’: Cara Delevigne

Whether it’s her bubbly energy or contagious laugh, there’s just something about Pat Chayanit that’s so easy to love. She’s fun, convivial, and unabashedly herself. So it comes as little surprise that she would admire Cara Delevigne for her strong sense of individuality.

“She’s just got this flow,” Pat tells us with a laugh, “she’s completely herself, and I love that about her. I like that she is who she is, and she gives herself so much freedom in pursuing what she wants to do. She’s got a great character, too — very funny and charming.”

For her strength: her mother

Perhaps one of the most important women to celebrate on this day — after all, where would we be without them, really? — Pat Chayanit shares her appreciation towards her mothers’ strength.

“I really admire her heart,” she shares, “a lot of the things she does, or her ideas, they show how strong a woman she is.” Despite her busy schedule, it’s heartwarming to see how Pat prioritises spending quality time with mum and takes a keen interest in hearing about her life and experiences. “My mother tells me a lot about her life from back when she was young, before she had us, and all the problems she’s had to face. When I hear her stories, a lot of the time I think to myself, wow, if I had to be in her shoes, I would never have been able to overcome the things she’s done.”

For her guidance: her acting teacher

A highly-accomplished Thai-Chinese actress, it comes as little surprise that one of Pat’s biggest inspirations would be the woman who got her started on this career path. A teacher at Bangkok-based theatre company The Cave, Natvara Hongsuwan — more colloquially known as Kru Som — is among the key figures who had a large influence on Pat.

“Kru Som was my acting teacher,” Pat recalls fondly, “she’s someone who inspired me a lot. A lot of the things she said to me, as well as her guidance and advice, really helped me a lot during key turning points of my life. She’s also one of the few teachers in Thailand who teaches a lot of specific acting techniques.