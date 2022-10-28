Peach Pachara on his next venture: Tackling food inequity in Thailand

From acting, performing, playing music, to founding various business ventures, Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat is in all ways a creative entrepreneur and enterprising.

To many, one profession is already one more than enough. This is far from the case with 29-year-old actor Peach Pachara. So we just had to ask – how does he do it and why? Particularly, what’s next?

“Right now I am working on a social enterprise,” Peach shares with us. “It’s a hybrid between a business and a foundation. Usually foundations are nonprofits, as in, you rely heavily on fundraising and donations. This is really hard to control over time.”

“Social enterprises, on the other hand, works like a business – you get a steady cash flow, but you’re doing so for good deeds. You don’t get the profit back to yourself.”

“My social enterprise is all about food,” the actor further explains. “I am super sensitive about food since I began working in the food industry [with Potato Corner]. Lnowing all of this stuff has gotten me really sensitive about it.”

This was especially true during the pandemic, where the actor says he would see people living and starving on the streets with “no food to eat.”

“But the question is – we are the kitchen of the world, right?” The actor asks, in a rather ironic way. “Thailand is actually the exporter of food, but why do Thais not have food to eat on the table?”

“This mechanic, to me, is just wrong. The demand and supply do not match,” he says. “I thought that there’s got to be a way to fix this. We throw away 20 million tonnes of food, uneaten. At the same time there’s also around 25% of the entire population who are malnourished. This does not make sense to me.”

“It’s clear that there’s an availability of food, but for some reason, people can’t access it.”

“What I am trying to do is I am trying to get it [the uneaten food] before it turns into food waste. I’m trying to turn something, from the production, to distribute to people at a cheap price so that they can afford it,” he shares. “Most people in Thailand earn lower than the minimum wage, and clearly, there’s a problem here that no one is really talking about.”

“So if you want to fix that, you have to start by fixing the food problem. If people can afford food, then people can actually start saving so that they can spend those savings on something else like education, and other basic necessities.”

“I am not giving food for free, I am giving food at a very low cost so that there is a margin to sustain to hire good people to come in and work for us and branch out the help,” Peach clarifies about his new venture.

“Nothing is free in this world,” he explains. “When people come to help, they’re not coming in to help for free either. We all have liabilities and things to take care of. And we must therefore be able to support them in those areas as well.”

“I just need that part in order to be able to support the people working in the business and in order for it to be scalable, so that it could branch out and continue reaching and helping more and more people.”

The project is called Ora Social Enterprise, the actor shares. It’s still in its pilot phase so “there’s not much talk around it yet,” but he also adds that it’s about to officially launch soon.

“That’s what my primary interest is right now,” Peach concluded.

What makes you venture off into so many pursuits and wearing so many hats?

“I just like to do things. I feel like it’s fun, doing various things. You get to change modes and ways of thinking,” he replies.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been very curious. I’d have so many questions – like why is this this way, why is that that way?” The actor shares. “So I grew up with these many questions, and my answer is just to do something to figure it out myself. So that’s how I started doing a lot of things.”

“Like food, for example – I saw that people were starving, and during that time we were giving out food to people [during the pandemic] but I felt like that wasn’t enough,” Peach explains. “I started to wonder that if I kept doing that every day, then I’d run out of money, and then I won’t be able to help people anymore. So I figured out a way to help people that was smarter, that would make sense, that would be practical and scalable in the long run.”

And that’s how Ora was formed. “Covid made me much more interested in giving back and starting out this project, but I’ve always been interested in giving back for a long time – I just never knew how I could do it,” he says. “I never found a better alternative from the so-called mechanic that is donations.”

“I think real help is to build something that is long-term, building a system that isn’t about giving things to people for free. If we keep giving out things for free, people will stop doing things for themselves, which is wrong,” Peach says. “Because, for instance, once you go broke, they also will not be able to turn to anything else either. So instead, you need to find a way to support people into living easier lives.”

Giving back isn’t merely about giving away freely, but rather building an ecosystem where people would be able to strive on their own, with or without your help.