Breaking down Peach Pachara’s style: “Everything begins with music”

How has music changed and inspired your life?

Actually, in every way. I need to listen to music every day. I like every kind of music, but I love listening to Muse.

I love rock music, mainly. I grew up playing the guitar to bands like Metallica, Lex Zeppelin, Muse, Nirvana – I grew up with these bands, super 90s.

In turn, they influence me in many ways – even to my characters. I see each character I play as a certain soundtrack. With each character I play, I’d choose music to accompany and define that character. For instance, when designing a certain character for my role, I’ll be thinking about what kind of music he would listen to, and what kind of music he’d like, and I’ll create a playlist for that character. I’d then listen to those playlists before filming in the mornings and such, an it’ll set the tone and mood for the day – like alright, this is how the character’s going to be.

This is kind of my own, random technique that I use in my work.