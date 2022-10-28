Breaking down Peach Pachara’s style: “Everything begins with music”

With 29-year-old actor Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat, nothing is ever predictable. From his project ventures, character roles, to style evolution.
Ever so distinctive and ever so unique, it’s hard to separate fashion and style from Peach Pachara. Here, the actor talks to Lifestyle Asia Thailand about his style inspiration, muses, and the powerful impact music has on his everyday life – including fashion.
Mostly my style starts from music. Everything I do always starts from music. I am a super music nerd.
I used to look at all the magazine interviews about the artists that I love and I’ll have this archive in my head, like what does Mick Jagger dress like? I’d remember those details. Other artists like Serge Gainsbourg’s style also inspire me.
So I’d remember these details, and it’s become like a wall of inspiration for me. Then that’s when you start copying and pasting and mixing the style into your own. For me, I start with music.
Before I leave my home, I’d ask myself what I want to look like on that day. This is also in terms of music, like what kind of music do I want to look like today? Do I want to go for hip hop, do I want to look more jazzy?
Usually that’s how I start with things. Music is something that is very strong and powerful to me.
Actually, in every way. I need to listen to music every day. I like every kind of music, but I love listening to Muse.
I love rock music, mainly. I grew up playing the guitar to bands like Metallica, Lex Zeppelin, Muse, Nirvana – I grew up with these bands, super 90s.
In turn, they influence me in many ways – even to my characters. I see each character I play as a certain soundtrack. With each character I play, I’d choose music to accompany and define that character. For instance, when designing a certain character for my role, I’ll be thinking about what kind of music he would listen to, and what kind of music he’d like, and I’ll create a playlist for that character. I’d then listen to those playlists before filming in the mornings and such, an it’ll set the tone and mood for the day – like alright, this is how the character’s going to be.
This is kind of my own, random technique that I use in my work.
Mostly I focus on the watches, that’s my starting point.
If not that, then it’s something vintage. I’d always try to incorporate some vintage items in my everyday outfits, for instance, maybe I’ll decide to wear my old shoes today, or on some occasions a vintage pair of denim jeans, vintage accessories, and so forth.
I think that’s what I love the most, I love vintage stuff.
I just want to represent what I feel on the day. This is who I am, this is how I am feeling, Therefore, this is how I want to dress.
Some days I’d become very lazy as well, so I’d represent myself as exhausted, tired, and just downright lazy. I’d wear carpenter pants splattered in paint, a simple t-shirt, and flip flops. And I could go anywhere with this outfit as well. It really depends on the day.
I think style is a matter of the reference points that you have. There’s very few of us out there who possess natural skills such as knowing exactly what their unique taste and style are since birth, knowing exactly what they like to wear from the get-go.
In reality, we’re all like databases. The more we see, the easier and more dynamic it gets for us to decide what we want to wear or look like.
I am someone who loves to look at old archive photos and magazines – from military wear, workwear, to illustrations from back in the day. I’d look at how people dressed back then. The reason why I chose musicians is because there are so many subcultures that have materialised from music. I’d read magazines like NME, Rolling Stone, and those images would leave a vision board in my head. I just keep collecting, recollecting, and remembering as time goes, then I come out of it with my own mix and match style.