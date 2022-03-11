Q&A: Nicha “Mint” Lojanagosin of Dermaster on how everyone is beautiful in their own way

The founder of Dermaster discusses her new clinic and the importance of finding your inner beauty.

Aside from working out and eating healthy, treating your complexion with some pampering at a spa or beauty clinic can be a great way to kickstart 2022. After all, it’s the New Year, and maybe that also means it’s time for a new you—or the best version of you. Trusted by celebrities and beauty-savvy Bangkokians, Dermaster beauty clinic offers treatments and procedures that come with a five-star clinical experience.

From traditional institutes to chic clinics with distinctive services to appeal to Millennials and Gen Z, there are countless beauty clinics in Bangkok to suit everyone’s budget and style. But gimmicks and décor aside, the most important aspect of beauty clinics would be none other than professionality, trustworthiness, and efficacy. With modern technology and first-class medical services ranging from non-invasive to surgical procedures, Dermaster is divided into five private beauty centres: Plastic Surgery, Hair, Anti-Ageing, Skin Laser, Aesthetics, and Body Centres. Dermaster’s managing director, Nicha “Mint” Lojanagosin shares her vision for Dermaster and the importance of being beautiful in your own way.