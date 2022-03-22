Q&A: Pear Poolvaraluk, founder of Vira

Meet Pear Poolvaraluk, the woman behind Vira, a pioneering holistic platform for women’s health.
Finally, the topic of women’s wellness is becoming less of a taboo topic and steering towards the mainstream. Although Thailand still has a long way to go in this journey of complete openness, Vira certainly filled a gap in the women’s healthcare scene in Thailand. Vira decided to step in to help destigmatise period talk, causing a pioneering, much-needed change in women’s healthcare in the country.
Vira is a holistic women’s healthcare brand that is a marketplace for period care and everything below the waist. The brand aims to help women dive into the journey of self-discovery by sharing innovative tools, evidence-based education, and a judgement-free community in order to help women find clarity within.
Here, we sit down with Pear Poolvaraluk, the 24-year-old one-woman team behind Vira. We speak about the story behind Vira, her thoughts on cycle syncing, and more.
I believe in the power of making people feel seen. I believe that knowledge is power and it saddens me that women suffer from a lack of information about their bodies and how we, as a society, have accepted this as normal. I wanted to get rid of the taboos around the topics of sex education and women’s health.
So, I started Vira with a goal to close the education gap between Thai women and their bodies. I want to create a safe space for women to discover helpful information, honest conversations, and life-changing products. I realised that not a lot was being done in Thailand regarding women’s health, and there is no better time than now, so, I decided to step in with Vira.
I’d say there are two main reasons for going with this name. Firstly, a part of my real first name, Viracha, is in the word. And secondly, ‘Vira’ means ‘brave person’ in Sanskrit and here, the term ‘Vira’ reflects the women that showcase bravery by seeking help for their own health. Showing bravery in the way that they’re standing true to their values, showing up for their own needs, and being an advocate for their own health.
My first job was at a digital health venture capital firm in New York. I was there as a fellowship and found that Femtech startups received the least amount of attention and funding. This, combined with my personal experience with hormonal imbalances and period irregularities, is what made me realise that women’s health is an area that I want to venture into.
After that, my experience at a San Francisco-based fertility startup, Kegg, led me to learn the fertility awareness method (FAM) and grow a hardware consumer product. The more layers I peeled, the more mind-blowing it was for me. It was fun to work a job where you learn so much about your own body.
We, women, have been led to believe that the menstrual cycle is confusing, that it’s some sort of mystery, and that we should leave it to the medical professionals to interpret our cycles and to tell us what’s happening in our bodies.
But, once you actually learn about the menstrual cycle, it’s actually quite simple to understand the basics, and in reality, women can take control of their fertility just by understanding how the cycle works on a day-to-day basis. Simply doing simple things like cycle tracking and keeping a daily journal for your menstrual cycle can work wonders.
Two words: original biohacking.
Cycle syncing has been life-changing for me. This is where you tune your lifestyle according to which phase you are in your menstrual cycle. For me, when I track my cycle more, I am a lot more in tune with my energy levels. Depending on where I am in my cycle, I may feel more antisocial or I may be high on energy. Tuning and tapping into cycle syncing makes a huge, huge difference. This way, you don’t go against the nature of your hormones, instead, you better understand your body and work with it.