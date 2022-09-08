Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96

Announced in a statement released by Buckingham Palace tonight, Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96, after reigning as queen for 70 years. She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, a special place for both the Queen and the Royal Family.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace announced:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The statement follows news from earlier today where it was announced that the Queen’s condition was worsening, and was placed under medical supervision. Throughout the day, all of the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral to be by her side.

King Charles III

The Crown now passes immediately to her son and heir Charles, who will be known as King Charles III. In a statement, he said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

A statement was also released by Liz Truss, who was appointed Prime Minister on Tuesday. In her words, “with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words ‘God save the King’.”