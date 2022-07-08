Good Life Gurus: reaching new heights and forever learning with Anan Anwar

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

Growing up you may have seen him as a teen pop sensation dancing and singing away on your screens. But more than a decade later, Anan Anwar has broken norms and barriers to become so much more than that: himself.

Don’t be fooled, though, because beneath this independent and adventurous free spirit is a lifelong learner who is as multifaceted as he is talented, profound, and creative. Now, as a professional traceur and founder of Team Farang, a growing community of freerunners in Thailand, Anan has reinvented a name for himself to be one of the most influential faces of parkour in the country.

[All images courtesy of Anan Anwar via Instagram and Facebook]

Here, we learn more about how Anan’s journey came to be. A true creative artist at heart, Anan shares with us his ultimate key to success and a happy, fulfilled life: to always strive to be better, stay curious and passionate, work on yourself, find what it is what you’re good at, and to give back in the most meaningful way.