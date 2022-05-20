Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcome their first child, a baby boy

Music superstar Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child.

The Anti (2016) artist reportedly gave birth to a baby boy, few days ago. Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have however revealed the name of the baby or the birth date. But TMZ reports that the child was born on 13 May in Los Angeles.

Rihanna is currently at home with her 33-year-old partner and the baby. “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” People reported quoting a source.

Rihanna’s pregnancy revealed in January 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been friends for years but went public with their relationship only in May 2021.

The Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter first revealed about her pregnancy in January 2022, with a set of photographs with A$AP Rocky that were taken in New York City.

Since then, the 34-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul, has been posting multiple pictures of her baby bump on her official Instagram account, setting iconic pregnancy fashion trends.

In February 2022, Rihanna told People that she likes the idea of playing with fashion while pregnant and was enjoying it.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

Rihanna has been open about embracing motherhood

Rihanna, who is Barbadian, has been open about motherhood for quite some time. In an interview with British Vogue in March 2020, she said that she will have “three or four” kids within 10 years.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

(Main image: Angela Weiss/AFP)

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.