An itinerary for comedian Russell Peters in Thailand, based on his stand-up

Keeping with tradition here at Lifestyle Asia, we have an itinerary for Canadian comic Russell Peters as he gets ready for his show in Bangkok this Saturday.

Canadian comedian Russell Peters is set to once again return to the Land of Smiles this Saturday as he brings his “Act Your Age” tour to Bangkok. The stand-up comic has been to Thailand many times before and has poked fun at places like Bangkok and its massage parlours. Since we here at Lifestyle Asia have done itineraries for visiting celebs before, we thought it would be fitting that he visit some of the places that relate to some of his routines. Whether it’s before or after the show, here’s our proposed itinerary for Russell Peters as he spends some time in the Kingdom.

An itinerary for Russell Peters in Thailand, including Phuket and Chinatown

Pay a visit to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to learn Bangkok’s new name

Bangkok residents know that the city’s true name is long and difficult to pronounce in its entirety, which is why we prefer the short and giggle-inducing “Bangkok.” Russell himself has proposed how Bangkok came up with its funny shorter nickname, but thanks to recent events, we may now have to use the city’s proper name. Why? Because using its proper name is clearly one of the major problems the city is facing. And what better way for Russell to learn Bangkok’s “new” name than a visit to the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, the station formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station? Perhaps he can come up with a new origin story for this name, preferably one that won’t cost 33 million Baht.

A trip down to the sandy beaches of Phuket because “f*** it”

In the same routine, Russell was also intrigued at how the island of Phuket came to be named because it seems that there wasn’t really any effort put into it. “F*** it!” was how it went according to him, and thus the popular beach island’s name was formed. So why not take a quick jaunt down there to enjoy the beaches and maybe enjoy some music at Kolour?

Visit Koh Samui so that more Russians can make fun of his last name

Okay, it’s unfair to say that Russell should only visit Koh Samui for this. The island has pristine beaches and stunning scenery. In fact, it may be in the running to be the setting of the next season of The White Lotus. There are plenty of things to do in Samui… but Russell going there so that the Russians can again call him “Peter” would just be hilarious.

A walk down Chinatown and into Phahurat to see the impossible: Indians and Chinese coexisting

Russell has joked that it’s impossible for Indians and Chinese to live in a community together. Indians will always be looking for a bargain, and Chinese people will never give one. But Chinatown and Phahurat have done the impossible as a sizeable community consisting of both nationalities. It’s nothing short of magical and proves that there can be miracles when you believe. Perhaps Russell can delve into the mystery of how they’re able to live together. Or maybe they just avoid bargains with each other so that they can peacefully coexist.

Spend some time at Siam to roast some of the crowds

Fans of Russell know that going to one of his shows means there’s a good possibility you’re going to be roasted if you’re in one of the front rows. I’m not saying he needs to brush up on his crowd work, but if ever he needs to warm up a bit and wants to find the right place with a “roastable” crowd, Siam Square is one of the best places to do it. I mean, if fashion agents go there to look for talent, there are certainly a number of people there that Russell can roast. Is it possible he might get punched in the face and upset people? Sure. But all for the name of comedy, right?

Eat at one or all these Mexican restos for “TACOS”!

Russell has said that he “likes” Mexican food but doesn’t “love” it because they go overboard sometimes. These Mexican restos here in Bangkok may change his mind. Besides, I’m sure he won’t say no to some good “TACOS”! Sure, perhaps Mexicans get too excited with tacos, but really, can you blame them? We’ve got a handy list of restos Russell can try right here.