facebook
Home > Living > People > Good Life Gurus: Sailing along uncharted waters with Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya
Good Life Gurus: Sailing along uncharted waters with Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya
Living
23 Mar 2022 03:14 PM

Good Life Gurus: Sailing along uncharted waters with Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya

pear maneechote
Good Life Gurus: Sailing along uncharted waters with Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya
Living
Good Life Gurus: Sailing along uncharted waters with Tanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

There’s definitely more than meets the eye when it comes to the sultry, smart, and savvy businesswoman that is Thanchanok “Omi” Vajarodaya. Often dubbed as “the queen of yachts”, and at just 32-year-old, she has become one of Thailand’s most prominent pioneers when it comes to sailing the vast ocean, having co-founded the Blue Voyage Group, one of the largest luxury yacht chartering companies in Thailand.

[All images courtesy of Tanchanok Vajarodaya]

Here, we learn more about what it takes to not only be successful but to be able to follow your passions while having fun, all at the same time. From her drive, positive mindset to making sure she is keeping her body healthy first and foremost, these are the key ingredients to what makes Omi, and her voyage through the oceans thrive.

Please give us a little background about yourself and what you do

I’m the founder and chairwoman of Blue Voyage Group and a private pilot.

What is the story behind Blue Voyage? How did it all begin?

It started from my passion for yachting and love of hospitality. My mission is to create a new chapter in the history of Thailand’s yachting industry because until only 9 years ago, vacations on a yacht are what one would call ‘uncharted waters’ and still very uncommon. 

What does the good life mean to you?

A positive mind and positive vibes make a positive life.

How do you live the good life?
  1. Working hard.
  2. Travelling often and enjoying my freedom.
  3. Keeping company with good and positive people. No drama, no gossip.
  4. Appreciating life’s simple pleasures.
  5. Taking good care of myself. Health is wealth. I sleep well – at least 8-9 hours a day.
  6. Whatever you do – give it 100%.
What are your 5 good life essentials?
  1. Travel
  2. Yachts
  3. Horses
  4. Planes
  5. Cigars

What do you do to keep fit?

Playing lots of sports, such as horseback riding and tennis, and eating healthy.

Where do you go for... the best breakfast in Bangkok?

By the river, at the Mandarin Oriental.

Where do you go for... the best date night in Bangkok?

Le Normandie by Alain Roux.

Where do you go for... the best drinks in Bangkok?

TRE Bar & Bistro, Thonglor.

Where do you go for... the best place to shop in Bangkok?

Siam Paragon!

Where do you go for... the best escape from Bangkok?

On Blue Voyage’s “M/Y For your eyes only” Yacht in Phuket.

Travel Yachts People Blue Voyage Thailand Good Life Gurus
You might also like ...
pear maneechote
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.