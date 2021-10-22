It’s Scorpio season: 10 Scorpio celebrities to celebrate this month

Katy Perry, Drake, Gordon Ramsay, and so many more make up the list of Scorpio celebrities this season.

Scorpio, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the eighth astrological sign in the zodiac, so happy birthday to all the Scorpios out there. Whilst each Scorpion has their own unique set of personality traits, Scorpions in general are known for being quite enigmatic, clairvoyant, and intuitive. Scorpios tend to know exactly what they want and they aren’t afraid to do what it takes to get it. Their strengths include being courageous, passionate, and determined. But just like there are two sides to a coin, Scorpios also have their weaknesses: becoming obsessed with power and control, being manipulative, and jealousy being some of their imperfections.

To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international Scorpio celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Date Range: 23 October – 22 November

Zodiac symbol: Scorpion

Zodiac Element: Water

Sign ruler: Mars, Pluto