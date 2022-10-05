The Power of Nostalgia: Sky Wongravee and his 5 favourite films of all time

Regarded as one of the most influential working actors of his generation, Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn shares with us his five favourite films of all time.

Like many of us around the world – there’s always a film, animation, or story that has touched us, left a mark, changed us, and will remain with us forever.

This is especially true when it comes to the stories or films that have left an impression on us when we were kids – there’s always a difference in how we take in or are influenced by them as children versus as adults. We may understand the films we see more clearly and critically as adults, but as children, we’re always connected to them in a much deeper, emotional way.

Yes, we are talking about the power of nostalgia. It’s a feeling that is often hard to describe in words, an emotion that is at once bittersweet and wistful; a sentiment that longs for the past.

Nostalgia is powerful because it’s unchangeable and permanent. It’s the rosy memories we have of our past, especially during our youthful years, before we were exposed to the harsh realities and cruelties of the world.

Art often has a big effect on our emotions, and hence how we see and perceive the world and think back on our past.

Sky Wongravee, our Digital Cover Star of this month, seems to be a big fan of nostalgia. When asked about his favourite films of all time, the actor’s answer was simple – “most of the films I like are the cartoons I saw as a child,” he shares. “Perhaps it’s because they’re from during the period where I was growing up, being moulded, and was starting to recall things. Whatever I saw, I would feel an emotional connection.”

HeSky Wongravee’s top 5 films that can always take him back to the good ol’ days