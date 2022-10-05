Not an Otaku: Sky Wongravee’s favourite Manga and Anime series

Sky isn’t obsessed with Manga and Anime like other Otakus out there, he just really likes them. He buys all the books, and has seen every show and episode – that’s all.
Not really the biggest fan of music, Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn is an actor who enjoys life rather differently from other artists out there. He admits to us that he’s not so much of a pro when it comes to musicians and artists, maybe even up to the point where he can barely name any of them at all.
“I can dance though, I like to dance for fun,” the 24-year-old smiles, admitting that he’s more confident in dancing than listening or knowing music. “If I’m invited to a show and they ask me to dance, I would do it. I don’t know if I’m good at it or anything. We don’t have to be good at everything.”
What Sky is confident he is very good and proficient at, is – you guessed it – his knowledge and love for Manga and Anime, or in other words, comic books, graphic novels, and animation originating from Japan.
While refusing profusely that he isn’t an Otaku (people who are obsessed with Manga, Anime, and all fiction originating from Japan), Sky says that he’s been a fan and avid collector of the said franchise since he was at a young age. Not an Otaku, just a fan – or so he says.
With that being said, here are 5 of Sky Wongravee’s top favourite Mangas and Animes. We must say, the actor really does know his stuff.
Sky Wongravee’s Top 5 Manga and Anime Series
1 /5
“I like One Piece because of its characters, and I like the storytelling of the writer, Eiichiro Oda. This is a cartoon [Manga] that can always manage to make me cry – I read the comics and I also watch the Anime,” Sky shares. “The Manga’s storyline moves much faster than the animated version though.”
“The reason why One Piece has managed to really pull me in is because – spoilers ahead – there was this one main character that dies, and this is the character that I grew up with,” he explains. “I feel like I have a relationship with the characters.”
One Piece follows the story of Monkey D Luffy, a young man whose body gained the properties of rubber after accidentally eating Devil Fruit. Inspired by his childhood idol, the powerful pirate Red-Haired Shanks, Luffy sets off on a journey into the East Blue Sea with his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, in search of the ultimate, mythical treasure known as the “One Piece” to become the next King of Pirates.
Sky’s sentiments about One Piece are shared across the globe. One Piece has received praise for its storytelling, art, characterisation, and humour. It has received many awards and is ranked by critics, reviewers, and readers as one of the best Manga of all time. With more than 516.5 million single copies circulating worldwide, One Piece is both the best-selling Manga and the best-selling comic series printed in volume in history.
2 /5
“This series is created by Koyoharu Gotouge, I find it very intriguing as it steers away from the conventional plotlines usually found in other Japanese Manga out there,” the actor shares. “There’s a lot of themes that the writer would unpredictably stretch or emphasise on so that the storyline is able to continue for a long period of time.”
“Despite that, I feel like the storytelling is still compelling and whole. The characters are all multifaceted, and there’s a whole layering behind each character – their history, background, ambitions, developments, and their ascension to the top, their turning points, and their endpoints,” Sky explains to us in great detail. “I feel like Gotouge is able to take us on this very vivid timeline and journey. There’s never a dull moment in the series. When I watched the Anime version of it, I also didn’t skip any scenes.”
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Blade of Demon Destruction) is created and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, and is the ninth best-selling Manga series of all time. Set in fictional Japan in the 20th century, where demons would roam around the land each night, the story follows a teenage boy, Tanjiro Kamado, who trains to become a demon slayer to avenge his family after they were slaughtered, and his sister, Nezuko, was turned into a demon. With only his sister remaining, Tanjiro is determined to become a demon slayer to bring his sister back to life and into a human again.
3 /5
Hunter x Hunter, pronounced “hunter hunter,” is a Japanese Manga series written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young protagonist named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his father who had left him at a young age is a world-renowned Hunter. A Hunter is known as a licensed professional and elite member of society who specialises in travelling to uncharted lands doing all sorts of impossible, fantastical tasks, from capturing criminals, locating rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, or surveying unexplored enclaves. Gon proceeds to train to be a Hunter himself to be just like father, and to one day reunite with him again. Along the way, he meets other Hunters and encounters adventures of his own – from the practical to the paranormal.
Hunter x Hunter was inspired by the author’s own hobbies and his love of collecting rare items.
“I like how dark this series is, there’s a very rich and action-packed way in which the story progresses,” Sky shares. “It might also be more on the masculine side, with blood splattering everywhere, and so forth.”
“I am not that dark or sadistic,” he laughs. “I just feel like there’s a lot of realism in how the story is told, in that it’s like this fantasy world of superhumans.”
4 /5
“There’s not much to explain about this one, because Doraemon is a cultural classic,” Sky says. “Anyone would love Doraemon. I’ve watched Doraemon since I can remember. Anyone who is alive today knows Doraemon.”
“It’s a story that has a direct connection to us, because Doraemon is a part of all our childhoods,” he goes on to explain. “It’s like he [Doraemon] has been there through all of my pivotal moments growing up. I am sure anyone would like Doraemon, and I am a part of that collective too.”
Sky is not wrong. Who doesn’t love, or know Doraemon – especially in this part of the world? Doraemon is a Japanese Manga series written and illustrated by Fujiko F. Fujio, and was first serialised way back in December 1969. The story revolves around a robotic, blue, earless cat named Doraemon, who travels back in time from the 22nd century to help aid a boy named Nobita Nobi. Doraemon, in fact, was sent back to the past by Nobita’s descendants to take care of him so that his future descendants could have a better life. He uses his magical four-dimensional pocket where he stores resources and tools to help 10-year-old Nobita, a kind-hearted but weak, unlucky, and lazy boy navigate his trials and tribulations in life.
The Doraemon character is now viewed as a Japanese cultural icon, as for the past five decades, this robotic, earless cat with a fear of mice has given us both adventures and real life lessons that last a lifetime.
5 /5
“The fifth Manga series I love the most is Detective Conan, written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama,” the actor shares. “The reason I like it so much is because readers and viewers get to investigate crimes and criminals along with the characters. We always guess along with them who the actual culprit is.”
“I’d also sometimes wonder how Conan could be so talented, and it made me want to beat him and be able to successfully identify who the criminal is before he does. Basically, I was so into it,” he laughs.
Detective Conan is another hit Manga and Anime series enjoyed by millennials and other generations alike. The story is about a successful, genius high school detective Shinichi Kudo, who was transformed into a 7-year-old child after being poisoned by one of his enemies.