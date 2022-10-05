Not an Otaku: Sky Wongravee’s favourite Manga and Anime series

Sky isn’t obsessed with Manga and Anime like other Otakus out there, he just really likes them. He buys all the books, and has seen every show and episode – that’s all.

Not really the biggest fan of music, Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn is an actor who enjoys life rather differently from other artists out there. He admits to us that he’s not so much of a pro when it comes to musicians and artists, maybe even up to the point where he can barely name any of them at all.

“I can dance though, I like to dance for fun,” the 24-year-old smiles, admitting that he’s more confident in dancing than listening or knowing music. “If I’m invited to a show and they ask me to dance, I would do it. I don’t know if I’m good at it or anything. We don’t have to be good at everything.”

What Sky is confident he is very good and proficient at, is – you guessed it – his knowledge and love for Manga and Anime, or in other words, comic books, graphic novels, and animation originating from Japan.

While refusing profusely that he isn’t an Otaku (people who are obsessed with Manga, Anime, and all fiction originating from Japan), Sky says that he’s been a fan and avid collector of the said franchise since he was at a young age. Not an Otaku, just a fan – or so he says.

With that being said, here are 5 of Sky Wongravee’s top favourite Mangas and Animes. We must say, the actor really does know his stuff.

Sky Wongravee’s Top 5 Manga and Anime Series