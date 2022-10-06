Thailand is no stranger to protests. Many protests that have happened shook the world and changed it forever. Here is a look back at some of them.

The right to protest is essential in a democracy. It’s a way for people not in power to display their lack of satisfaction and voice their demands. After all, there’s no storm as worrisome as the ones in a political climate, and many times, the ones that chose to weather those storms are students who do not feel the strong winds blowing at them are justified. Even if it means doing something as hard as trying to change the weather, together, the sky just might be clear again.

A look back at six student protests that shook the world

Chicago Seven

In August 1968, the Democratic National Convention was held in Chicago, Illinois. As it was taking place, many antiwar and antiestablishment groups had come together to protest the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War, as well as other government policies. SDS, the Yippies, the Black Panthers, MOBE, and more converged, to which riots ensued and the Chicago Police came cracking down on them. After curfews and aggressive engagements, hundreds of protesters were arrested, including the soon-to-be “Chicago Seven.”

The following trial held the nation’s attention, and sparked conversations about constitutional rights and the justice system. There’s even a Netflix series about it.

Tiananmen Square 1989

It’s one of the many banned words of West Taiwan—the historical events of Tiananmen started in the mid-1980s when the ruling Communist Party was struggling to find the balance between those urging to maintain strict state control, and those who want rapid development. That’s also when the protest started taking place, attended by students, especially those who have studied abroad as they have seen higher standards of living and other potential ideas.

In 1989, Hu Yaobang, a leading politician had died, after having been pushed out of politics two years ago. His death had spurred the protestors, and tens of thousands gathered for his funeral with a call for more freedom of speech. Protestors started gathering in Tiananmen Square in the following weeks, with estimated numbers up to a million.

After governmental hardliners won the debate against those who were backing concessions, martial law was declared, and troops started to open fire and crush the protestors with tanks. According to the BBC, around 10,000 people died as result.

June Democratic Struggle

In 1987, tensions were already forming as distrust was on the rise with the military regime controlling South Korea at that time. On 10 June, the last straw broke as military regime President Chun Doo-hwan announced his choice of the next president. After many delays on the process to revise the constitution, this seemed like the final effort for the ruling group to stay in power.

The announcement triggered massive protests against the regime, effectively forcing the government to hold elections and put many democratic reforms in place, which led to the establishment of what the government system of South Korea looks like today.

2010 United Kingdom student protests

In 2010, the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government had planned to further implement budget cuts on education and increase the cap on tuition fees. The result of that news is a series of largely student-led demonstrations taking place from November to December, with the first major one jointly organised by the National Union of Students and the University and College Union, involving between 30,ooo to 50,000 people.

Ultimately, the students were unsuccessful in preventing the government’s implementations. Many condemn the protestors for vandalism and instances of violence, and the rest criticise the police force for excessive use of violence against the students, and alleged instances of untruthfulness in the media.

May 68

In May 1986, seven weeks of civil unrest occurred throughout France—at its height, the whole economy of France came to a halt. In fact, President Charles de Gaulle secretly fled the country on the 29th in fear of a revolution (we know it went for the leader of the country last time a revolution happened in France), which caused the government to temporarily cease function.

This civil unrest began as a series of protests organised by students against consumerism and traditional institutions. After forceful confrontations and retaliations by the police, street battles started, and strikes were held which involved around 11 million workers, being the largest strike ever attempted in France.

6 October 1976 massacre

In this gruesome event, a violent crackdown was ensued by the police. Leftist protestors, who were taking refuge in Thammasat University, were lynched by right-wing supporters and bystanders. Local Thais will be familiar with this photo, which is iconic in the worst way possible, as it depicts a right-wing supporter beating an already-dead body of a protestor, with smiles seen in the faces of people—even children—surrounding them.

The series of demonstrations were against the return of extreme right-wing former prime minister Thanom Kittikachorn, who was brought in for the military dictatorship government to justify a coup. On that morning of the crackdown, the police arrived with war-grade weapons, and the protestors were no match for them. 3,094 protesters were arrested, with unofficial reports saying over 100 were killed.