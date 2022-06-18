8 Thai drag queens you should follow this Pride Month and beyond

“When you become the image of your own imagination, it’s the most powerful thing you could ever do.” – RuPaul

The LGBTQ+ scene in Thailand has always been a part of what makes the country unique, and it is flourishing more than ever. With Pangina Heals being casted to the international stage just this year, Thai drag is now watched and celebrated by people all over the world.

Beyond the iconic Pangina, here is a list of Thai drag queens that serve looks, face, and performances like no other. Be sure to have a first-aid kit on standby, because you will be gagging.

[Hero image credit: M Stranger Fox/Facebook; featured image credit: Pattaya Hart/Facebook]

8 Thai drag queens to follow on Instagram

Natalia Pliacam

Natalia is the winner of the first season of Drag Race Thailand, and also the very first plus-size winner of the whole franchise. Both in and out of drag, she is an accomplished MC, speaker, and a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights in the country. Feel free to follow Natalia to see her gorgeous looks, beautifully-coiffed hair, and happenings around Bangkok.

Angele Anang

Angele’s run on Drag Race Thailand is nothing short of groundbreaking. Having participated in season two, she is the first transgender woman to win in the whole franchise. She is also the only one to win 6 challenges in a season, and the only to win five times consecutively. Apart from being a fierce competitor, Angele is also a talented performer, model, and Beyoncé impersonator.

Bandit

Apart from serving looks that leave us gagging every time she hits the stage, Bandit is also an expert costume designer and personal stylist. Her visionary costumes are the perfect fit for men, women, and everything outside the binary looking for something new for their next event. In fact, most of the costumes that Pangina Heals wore during Drag Race Thailand are made by her.

Bunny Be Fly

Speaking of talented costume designers, one cannot leave Bunny Be Fly out of the conversation. The looks she made are handcrafted and detailed. Her armour-cladded style costumes are already recognisable in international waters, with many well-known competitors of Drag Race have worn her looks, such as Lemon and Jan.

Pattaya Hart

From Thailand to the US, Pattaya is a fierce performer, dancer, and dance instructor. She broke boundaries by being the first Thai person crowned Miss Gay America of 2020 and 2021, as well as winning Miss Chicago Continental 2022. Her resume is seemingly endless, and it keeps getting more impressive day by day.

Hungry

Hungry is a Thai-German queen well-recognised by her distorted drag persona. With over half a million followers on Instagram, she has collaborated with Björk and craftsman James Merry, as well as displaying her unique, otherworldly looks to her massive fan base. Seriously—we don’t even know which one to pick from her Instagram posts because they’re all worth talking about.

M Stranger Fox

Not only is she a fierce competitor on the second season of Drag Race Thailand, M Stranger Fox is also the proud owner of The Stranger Bar, the first full-drag venue in Thailand. You can find her in full-beat face and in stunning looks, as she’s hosting shows and MCing at her bar.

Srirasha Hotsauce

She’s one of the performers present in The Stranger Bar, and owner of one of the best drag names in herstory—please welcome to the stage, Srirasha Hotsauce. The new addition to Bangkok’s drag scene lip syncs the house down, with dance moves for days.