To Sir, With Love: On the love between two men and the equality in our humanness

On equality

To Sir, With Love not only tackles the still-regarded taboo subject of homosexuality, but also how sexual orientation in Thai-Chinese families and Thai society as a whole determines your value as a human being.

Here, we see how masculinity is put on a pedestal. We see how the male gender is holstered to the utmost prestige and respect, one that is often seen as the pride of the family.

Having a daughter, and being born as one, is the complete opposite. Females are seen as objects, not treasures of the family. In fact, there’s even a phrase to describe having daughters in the household: when a family has a daughter, that’s akin to having a toilet in front of the house.

What this series does so well, and the perhaps the reason why it resonates with so many people, is that fact that it is fearless enough to challenge both of these notions at the same time. What happens when the male offspring of the household is gay? And what is wrong with being a woman?

When one looks closer into To Sir, With Love, one will realise it’s not a mere love story between two men – it’s a story about equality and the dignity and value of being human and one and the same. It invites us to see things from a different perspective and challenges the social norms and conditions we were taught to believe about what is wrong, right, superior, or inferior to the other.

Khun Chai, therefore, brings the kind of shift we were looking for in Thai mainstream media and culture by offering us something far more profound and deeper than the superficialities that we are so used to.

Does it matter who we love? Why would our sexuality define our worth as humans? Does it matter if we don’t fit the societal norm? What is deemed as “normal” to begin with? And is it possible for us to finally be our truest, most authentic selves?

To watch To Sir, With Love, head over to this link here.