To Sir, With Love: On the love between two men and the equality in our humanness

When honour, lineage, and tradition is most prized in your society and household, what do you do when you don’t fit the mould?
The phrase ‘lueak tee rak muk tee chung’ – the choice to love and to hate, or, for lack of better words, favouritism, has been commonplace in Chinese families since time immemorial. When masculinity and the patriarchy prevail, inequality is also often most found. This is especially true in Chinese families – where the gender of your birth determines your values and ultimately, your destiny in life.
To Sir, With Love, the hit series about the love between two men currently on air on ONE31 Channel is a reflection to that long-held tradition. In fact, it actually serves more as a challenge to that notion.
The hit series currently on air on ONE31 Channel To Sir, With Love or Khun Chai in Thai, serves as a true portrayal of the expectations every eldest male in Thai-Chinese families have to shoulder in their everyday life.
The drama, however, takes a far deeper, complicated dive into that notion by showcasing the more hidden, multifaceted, and oftentimes delicate layer of that when the character of Thian (played by Film Thanapat), the main protagonist, eldest son, and successor of the family empire bears a rather forbidden secret – he’s a man with the heart of a woman, and he loves men.
To Sir, With Love, is therefore a drama projected with the intensity of emotions, frustrations, and complicated feelings that only increases over time as the characters progress and grow. Similarly to the kinds of barriers the LGBTQ+ community faces in their everyday life and among their families, To Sir, With Love executes that just as perfectly.
There’s love, there’s faith in that love, but then there are also expectations and conditions to that love.
This then puts an insurmountable amount of pressure for such love to exist, when society and family deems that that kind of love is wrong and forbidden.
To Sir, With Love not only tackles the still-regarded taboo subject of homosexuality, but also how sexual orientation in Thai-Chinese families and Thai society as a whole determines your value as a human being.
Here, we see how masculinity is put on a pedestal. We see how the male gender is holstered to the utmost prestige and respect, one that is often seen as the pride of the family.
Having a daughter, and being born as one, is the complete opposite. Females are seen as objects, not treasures of the family. In fact, there’s even a phrase to describe having daughters in the household: when a family has a daughter, that’s akin to having a toilet in front of the house.
What this series does so well, and the perhaps the reason why it resonates with so many people, is that fact that it is fearless enough to challenge both of these notions at the same time. What happens when the male offspring of the household is gay? And what is wrong with being a woman?
When one looks closer into To Sir, With Love, one will realise it’s not a mere love story between two men – it’s a story about equality and the dignity and value of being human and one and the same. It invites us to see things from a different perspective and challenges the social norms and conditions we were taught to believe about what is wrong, right, superior, or inferior to the other.
Khun Chai, therefore, brings the kind of shift we were looking for in Thai mainstream media and culture by offering us something far more profound and deeper than the superficialities that we are so used to.
Does it matter who we love? Why would our sexuality define our worth as humans? Does it matter if we don’t fit the societal norm? What is deemed as “normal” to begin with? And is it possible for us to finally be our truest, most authentic selves?
