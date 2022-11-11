LSA LIVE! Kitsakorn “Tongtong” Kanogtorn and his relentless pursuit towards his dreams

Have you encountered any challenges while working on this project?

“It’s been quite a challenge. To be honest, I never had much knowledge of it, of what it feels like to be a member of the LGBTQ} community – all that I know is that we’re all equal,” Tongtong shares. “I never understood why some people out there just wouldn’t open up or accept the fact that people can be different, why they aren’t willing to learn or understand more about those differences, and would only just insult them.”

“What I did personally was that I took a really deep dive into learning more about the topic at hand – both in the practical and theoretical sense – on their lived experiences and how the LGBTQ+ feels,” he continues. “I got to learn and understand so much more about it, which is why it also made me understand the character Thian (played by Film) that much more as well. Besides the obvious challenges in acting, you must be able to convey such character in a way that is suitable, realistic, and fair as well.”

“It made me understand on a personal level that no matter who you are, LGBTQ+ or not – in the end, we must use our hearts and empathy to travel through life and to exist and live harmoniously with one another. At the core of being human, we all have the same heart – and this is simply how I see and understand it.”

Tongtong continued on by sharing that he has a very close friend that is LGBTQ+, and how outsiders would often mistake them for being together to the point that his friend did not want to hang out with him anymore.

“We are very close, I’d consider him as my ride or die friend,” he says. “When we go anywhere together, people would often mistake us as a gay couple. It made my friend feel so terrible to the point that he wanted to stop hanging out with me. He started to distance himself from me because he felt bad that he was the cause of all the gossip, and he didn’t want me to look bad.”

“I thought about that a lot – am I really going to lose a very good friend and someone important in my life just because of something this trivial?” Tongtong reflects. “So I told him that no wasn’t an option. I don’t care what anybody has to say, we’re all the same, and we’re all equal.”