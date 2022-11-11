LSA LIVE! Kitsakorn “Tongtong” Kanogtorn and his relentless pursuit towards his dreams

To be able to act and sing at the same time – these are the two main pursuits Kitsakorn “Tongtong” Kanogtorn wants to achieve in his lifetime.
“I will do everything that I love, and will not stop doing so – I’ll continue to improve and work on myself til the very end.” The 27-year-old star shares with us.
It’s become a hit nationwide, trending nonstop on Twitter, and currently the hot talk of the town; To Sir, With Love (2022), or Khun Chai in Thai is a Thai drama series currently airing on ONE31 Channel and creating big waves across the mainstream media.
Following the lives of Thai-Chinese families where masculinity is honoured, the series revolves around the love between two men that is forbidden, shamed, and stigmatised in the Chinese community and society.
Thian, played by Thanapat “Film” Kawila, the eldest son, face of the family, and successor of his father’s business empire, has a shoulder of expectations to carry, with his love being obstructed by the expectations of Chinese society. Here, we get to speak to one of the main characters from the show – Tongtong Kitsakorn – who, along with his co-stars Film Thanapat, Jam Rachata, Millie Camilla, is helping the public and mainstream media change their perceptions on love and sexuality. We also get to talk to the 27-year-old singer and actor on his perspectives on his role and the project, and on his personal ambitions of balancing being a singer and actor at the same time, and how he deals with the challenges that come his way.
“It’s been quite a challenge. To be honest, I never had much knowledge of it, of what it feels like to be a member of the LGBTQ} community – all that I know is that we’re all equal,” Tongtong shares. “I never understood why some people out there just wouldn’t open up or accept the fact that people can be different, why they aren’t willing to learn or understand more about those differences, and would only just insult them.”
“What I did personally was that I took a really deep dive into learning more about the topic at hand – both in the practical and theoretical sense – on their lived experiences and how the LGBTQ+ feels,” he continues. “I got to learn and understand so much more about it, which is why it also made me understand the character Thian (played by Film) that much more as well. Besides the obvious challenges in acting, you must be able to convey such character in a way that is suitable, realistic, and fair as well.”
“It made me understand on a personal level that no matter who you are, LGBTQ+ or not – in the end, we must use our hearts and empathy to travel through life and to exist and live harmoniously with one another. At the core of being human, we all have the same heart – and this is simply how I see and understand it.”
Tongtong continued on by sharing that he has a very close friend that is LGBTQ+, and how outsiders would often mistake them for being together to the point that his friend did not want to hang out with him anymore.
“We are very close, I’d consider him as my ride or die friend,” he says. “When we go anywhere together, people would often mistake us as a gay couple. It made my friend feel so terrible to the point that he wanted to stop hanging out with me. He started to distance himself from me because he felt bad that he was the cause of all the gossip, and he didn’t want me to look bad.”
“I thought about that a lot – am I really going to lose a very good friend and someone important in my life just because of something this trivial?” Tongtong reflects. “So I told him that no wasn’t an option. I don’t care what anybody has to say, we’re all the same, and we’re all equal.”
“We met and starred together for the first time in Sai Rak, Sai Sawat (2018),” Tongtong shares. “I’d say that she’s someone who’s shared tears, laughter, and joy with me. Millie and I have been through a lot together.”
“Back then, I was very amateur – I didn’t know how to act that well, and I wasn’t all that good at getting into or interpreting my characters. I barely had any knowledge on acting, and neither did Millie” the actor continues. “We both got a lot of beating for that.”
“Now that we’re back working together again years later, what has been very clear to me is that Millie has improved tremendously,” Tongtong shares, proudly. “She’s grown a lot, and I get to see more sides of her, how she thinks and her perspectives on life.”
“I get to learn a lot from her too. I see that Millie is now much more brave in expressing herself and her opinions. She’s less afraid and more confident in herself. She’s always offering fresh ideas and perspectives on the role. I really feel like we’ve grown together in this industry.”
“I began my career by entering a singing competition (The Star Season 12, 2015). When the program was over, I was immediately offered an acting gig in the popular Thai sitcom Bang Rak Soi 9/1 (2016),” Tongtong reflects. “I started from zero. I didn’t even know which camera to look at, or where I’m supposed to be looking at on camera, I didn’t even know how I was supposed to deliver my lines.”
“The fact that I had to act alongside household names and veterans such as Saksit ‘Tang’ Thangtong and Piyada ‘Aom’ Akaraserani also added that much more pressure, I was scolded by the director all the time,” the 27-year-old shares. “I didn’t know what was happy or fulfilling for me anymore – whether that was acting or even singing – I even started to question if the current position I was in was even for me.”
“Then came a day where one of the directors I have been working with from the outset was going to move on to direct another project. I was so worried and scared at the time because I started with him, I didn’t know much else,” Tongtong continued. “But then he told me that one of the reasons why decided to leave was that he wanted to see me grow and evolve on my own, he wanted to see me succeed and improve further as an actor.”
“I didn’t want to see him go, but because of those words, I have never stopped since,” Tongtong says. “I always say to myself that whenever I get to see or work with him again, I want him to see how much I have grown and improved.”
Fate, it seems, has a lot in store for the star, as he shares that the projects and offers never stopped coming.
“One day I also got a call from a very close director friend of mine who wanted me to star in a lakorn (Thai series/soap opera) they were directing, I said yes without a second thought,” the actor shares. “When we got to work together, he told me that he never imagined that I would have come this far, and said that I have improved tremendously.”
“That was it – tears immediately started falling from my face,” Tongtong continues. “The sentiments were so much more than any award or accolade for me.”
“I never stopped singing either. I get to share this happiness and joy to listeners, still, when I appear in events and such. I love to entertain. Singing makes me happy, and I have fallen in love with acting as well. These are challenging pursuits, and are also professions that have gotten me as far as I am today.”
“Both,” the actor-singer said, referring that he loves to act and to sing. “Singing is how it all started for me, whereas acting is a destination I want to arrive at. They both bring me great joy in remarkably different ways.”
What Tongtong is really sure of, however, is that he will always follow his heart.
“What I do know for sure is that I will always do everything that I love,” the 27-year-old shares. “And I won’t stop pursuing them either. I will continue to strive to get better and to improve until the very end.”
“I also just released a song recently because I don’t want my fans or people to forget that I still sing, and I want to show the world and myself how far I’ve come, how much I’ve grown, and how I’ve never stopped trying.”
“I was actually more confused about it at the beginning, perhaps that’s also because I was very young,” Tongtong reveals. “I didn’t know how I was supposed to be or behave. I was shy and very tense all the time.”
“But now that I’ve grown and lived a little more, I don’t feel that burden anymore,” he said.
In fact, it makes him happy now, especially when people recognise him for his work and contributions.
“I’m always very welcoming to the people who come up to take pictures with me. I feel like they’re the reason for my success, and they’re important to me,” he shares. “I think of the series I am in, and how people would willingly waste hours of their day to watch the things that I do – what does a couple of photos for a few minutes compare to that? They watch my shows, they support me, they review my work, and they help make my projects more successful – how can anyone possibly reject them?”
“They get to come and meet the celebrity that they like and admire – this concept, to me, doesn’t make me uncomfortable at all,” Tongtong says. “In fact, it makes me happy. The fact that they get to meet a celebrity that they like, and that I get to give them some sense of happiness when they’re down or stressed.”
“I am just a simple boy from Isan (Northeastern Thailand), and I was once that fan screaming at my favourite celebrities as well,” the singer-actor tells us. “As entertainers, we are figures of the public. Therefore we must compromise. This job consists of giving and giving only, you can’t take. You must give without expecting anything in return.”
“I’d call my mom,” Tongtong says without a beat. “My mother is the most important person in my life. When I have something that is really weighing on my mind, that’s when I call her. On the other hand, if the problems are miniscule, I’d try to figure them out myself first before burdening anyone else about it.”
“When people come to me for advice, I am always all ears. But when it comes to my personal problems, it’s different. I don’t really like to share them with others,” Tongtong confesses.
“I believe that every problem has a solution. In cases where the problems are really, really heavy, then I’d seek emotional support from my mom,” he explains. “No matter how right or wrong I am, I’ll always have her support. Sometimes I’d already know I’m in the wrong, but she would always assure me that everything is going to be okay, and that it’s okay. These are the things that I want to hear from her, they’re all the support that I need, and the medicine that cures all.”