Tor Thanapob on the roles that inspired him most

While it’s always a delight to watch, acting is much more than just play-pretend. Oftentimes, actors must go through extreme efforts to get into character. Acting depicts life, just like art.

And oftentimes, acting can also change your life – for better or for worse.

This is especially true for Tor Thanapob, who always puts his all into developing a character for a role. “Every time I finish a project, I always change,” he noted.

So that leaves us wondering: what are the roles that most inspired him and changed his life for the better?

Side by Side: Project S – The Series

“For me, one of those characters is definitely “P’ Gym”. What I saw beyond the success of Side by Side was that it was a project that was created to represent something bigger. I wasn’t doing it for myself, and there was so much power to that. I don’t know how I managed to reach that level into turning into P’ Gym,” Tor noted. “All I knew was that every time I played him, it was as if I was also bringing along with me the hundreds of lives at the autistic home where I was at for months doing research [for the role].”

“I made a promise to them. Every time I got into character as P’ Gym, I knew that I was never going in there alone – I came because of those kids. That was when I realised that this is what ‘giving’ truly means.”

Side by Side (2017) tells the story about a boy with big dreams. That boy was P’ Gym, an autistic, exceptional badminton player who dreams of making it big as a competitive, and respected badminton player. As Gym begins to play badminton competitively with his cousin, Dong (played by Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn), he starts facing numerous obstacles, discrimination, and mockery along the way.

Besides featuring the themes around autism and the stereotype around it, the series was also about the love and warmth of family. The role of P’ Gym subsequently led Tor to win a Nataraj Award for Best Actor in 2017 – another award to add in the books. Tor also mentioned that it took him over 6 months to study for the role, where he would be on the ground to work with, interact, and study autistic children to really learn about their traits, behaviours, and characteristics.

“Like I said, prior to this I would just be doing things for myself because I wanted to,” Tor went on to explain. “But this project changed my whole perspective, and forever changed the way I worked.”