Underneath the Act: Tor Thanapob on the days he hit rock bottom

Handsome, talented, charming, and incredibly famous – Tor Thanapob’s life and career seem unstoppable and picture-perfect.

And with every successful project, it just seems like this 28-year-old actor has the world under his feet and everything all figured out.

But as reality calls, that is often far from the truth. As we sat down with him on the very same afternoon right after his photoshoot, composed, observant, and confident, Tor looked more than ready to answer any questions that were going to be thrown his way.

“What I cherish more than ever now is time,” the actor would repeatedly muse. The more we talked, the more we understood why that was the case. It is because time was once something he overlooked and took for granted, to the point where he reached a breaking point – one to his own detriment and health.

On screen, though, no one would ever notice the struggle. Being the actor that he is, Tor has managed to hide it well – beneath his stellar performances, various accolades, television, and event appearances. Not only does this show his tenacity and determination, it also shows just how seriously he approaches everything in life.

Tor, we soon learned, is a perfectionist. Hard-headed, strong-willed, and full of conviction, the actor is not someone who would willingly back down on anything, especially on the responsibilities he takes on. He would stubbornly and relentlessly pursue his goals and is always striving for better and the best. Perhaps these traits are why he is constantly regarded as one of the best working actors of his generation today.

That approach, while highly admirable, is also a double-edged sword. This is especially apparent during the time when, for the first time in his career, Tor described himself as “broken.”

What we also soon learned after is the fact that beneath this picturesque success, Tor’s road has been bumpy, challenging, imperfect, and filled with wrong directions. And this is something we can all relate to.

The first breakdown

Tor Thanapob’s career exploded right after his first breakout role as Phai in Hormones: The Series. But the 19-year-old actor was also still just a kid. And as the actor grew up before our eyes, he also made several wrong turns along the way.

“I was completely broken without even realising it. I was utterly broken on the inside,” Tor reflects back on the days where he took on 6 roles at the same time – way more than an actor ever should. “I felt like I was operating like a robot that had no feelings or emotions. I wouldn’t ever get to sleep at home – I’d always sleep in the van. Some days, I’d have to even play different characters and alternate between sets.”

That time was around the same time where he came of age right before Project S: The Series – Side by Side came into the picture. But it was a responsibility he had already committed into doing, Tor said, as he continued on pushing himself.

That was, until, someone took note of it.

“At that time there was this event at Nadao Bangkok. There, I was reunited with one of my closest acting coaches, the very first person that taught me how to act – Kru Bew.”

“I view her as another mother figure of mine because we have such a strong emotional connection,” Tor continued. “She saw me, pulled me to the side into an empty room, pulled me into a hug and simply asked: how did people allow you to be so broken?”

To have someone that close see through him and point out his struggle was enough for Tor to realise he had reached a breaking point. “When she uttered those words, tears immediately streamed down my face,” Tor shares. “There were so many things I wanted to do at the time. I wanted to work. I wanted to take care of my family. But it was all too much for me to take on.”

“I have two hands, but I was trying to carry ten things all at once, yet, I was still forcing myself to do that,” he continues. “But something inside me burst that day. I knew I had to carry through with my projects until the end, but I wasn’t the same anymore.”

That very ‘burst’ was, in fact, an epiphany – one that allowed the actor to continue moving forward to today.

It’s hard to believe, albeit unsurprising, to learn of the immense pressure the young actor had put himself under. Fortunately, though, Tor managed to learn from that experience so that it wouldn’t happen again.

“I was so unhappy to the point that I didn’t want to wake up for another day of work anymore,” he says. “That was when I started to learn about the concept of time, and then I became super protective of it. I felt like I was wasting so much time. I was just pushing myself to the ground.”

Another breakthrough

Learning and healing aren’t linear – and Tor’s rollercoaster journey as an actor is far from over.

Fast forward to around 2019 where Tor would encounter another one of his breakout roles, and one of the most important and challenging works in his career yet — One for the Road (2022), a Thai drama film directed by the award-winning Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya.

“What happened back then will not happen again,” Tor said. “It won’t because of One for the Road, where I had my breakthrough during filming in the US.”

Tor, being the methodological perfectionist that he is, was faced with a whole different kind of pressure: ambiguity and uncertainty.

“I am gibberish at English, and foreign sets don’t feel as comfortable as the ones at home. We were racing with time all the time,” the actor went on to explain. “Everything is extremely strict in the West. I also got to see how P’ Baz [the director] worked for the first time, which was a completely different way of directing, one I never imagined I would ever encounter.”

It was the first performance in Tor’s life where he “had no idea what he was doing” as he aptly puts. No idea if what he was doing was right, what the director wanted, if his acting was any good, or if they wanted any retakes.

“I am stuck with the idea of perfection, I know that it’s not possible to deliver that 100%, but I at least needed some direction.” he said.

This wasn’t something Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya had in mind, as the director preferred to work with the flow of ambiguity. “I’d try my hardest to poke and find some answers, but it’s like he knew I was doing that. He wouldn’t even look at me. When I tried to make eye contact after a take, he would look away or even put his sunglasses on.”

“The script was also live, and we’d have to improvise on the spot,” Tor reflects. “I was like, what is even going on? I wasn’t able to do what I wanted, if what I was doing was right, I didn’t know what he wanted. I couldn’t do anything.”

Being alone in a foreign city with an even more unfamiliar working system would intimidate anyone. But it was inevitable, and also served as the perfect opportunity for self-reflection and discovery.

“That was also another moment when something exploded within me,” Tor looks back. “I was in the shower in New York in this tiny room. The water streaming down my face. I was so frustrated, stressed, and lost. I felt that burst [again]. Immediately, I let it go.”

Perfectionism seems to come hand in hand with the actor. Many people around Tor would constantly advise him to just “let go sometimes.” It’s easier said than done, because “letting go” doesn’t come naturally to someone who’s never operated like that before, someone like Tor.

The pressure lingered for another three years until One for the Road was officially released in theatres. The movie ended up rising to peak popularity nationwide and to audience and critical acclaim. Many once again praised Tor on his passionate portrayal of the main protagonist – Boss, a bar owner in New York City with a troubled past.

“I saw the movie for the first time when it entered the Sundance Film Festival. That was when everything was unlocked,” Tor says. “I understood then and there that Baz was trying to teach me without saying anything, and I had misread his approach all along. He is now a director that I deeply respect. He gave me so much.”

“I am usually not the type of person who’s ever really satisfied with their performance. But One for the Road was the first project where I really felt like I took a huge leap in my acting.”

Self-improvement and learning don’t happen inside your comfort zone. And although learning often comes hand in hand with immense stress and pressure, Tor now realises that he can always learn from stress, and that he’ll always come out brand new.

What’s impressive, though, is that despite all of these shortcomings, Tor has delivered on his promise: he never fails to impress, and still delivers his best.