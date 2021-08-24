It’s virgo season: 10 virgo celebrities to celebrate this month

Beyoncé, Ploy Cherman, Jack Black, and so many more make up the list of virgo celebrities this season.
Virgos, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the sixth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, happy birthday to all the virgoans out there. Whilst each virgoan has their unique set of personality traits, virgoans in general are known for being perfectionists at heart. Their key strengths lie in being loyal, modest, systematic, and hardworking. Just like there are two sides to a coin, virgoans also have their weaknesses, and these are said to be irritability, pickiness, and criticism.
Does this sound familiar? To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international virgo celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Date Range: 23 August – 22 September
Zodiac symbol: Maiden
Zodiac Element: Earth
Sign ruler: Mercury
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Chermarn Boonyasak via Instagram]
1
Blake Lively (25 August)
This globally-admired Hollywood actress turns 34 in a couple of days. Wife to actor Ryan Reynolds and a mother of three, Blake is best known for her iconic role in Gossip Girl (hello, Upper East Siders), and other well-known movies of hers include A Simple Favor, The Age of Adaline, and The Shallows.
[Image credit: Blake Lively via Instagram]
2
Suphan Thongsong (26 August)
The Thai professional footballer Suphan Thongsong plays for Suphanburi F.C. and the Thailand national team. He turns 27 this year on 26 August.
[Image credit: Suphan Thongson via Instagram]
3
Jack Black (28 August)
Actor, songwriter, comedian, and musician, the multi-talented Jack Black turns 52 this weekend. You may recognise this beloved funnyman from School of Rock, King Kong, High Fidelity, or the Jumanji franchise.
[Image credit: Jack Black via Instagram]
4
Vachiravit ‘August’ Paisarnkulwong (31 August)
Thai actor August, best known for his leading role in the Thai BL drama Love Sick: The Series, hits mid-twenties later this month and is another male virgo celebrity you need to know.
[Image credit: Vachiravit via Instagram]
5
Zendaya (1 September)
Actor and singer Zendaya turns 25 this virgo season on the first day of September. She began her career as a child model and backup dancer and continues to make waves in the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria.
[Image credit: Zendaya via Instagram]
6
Beyoncé (4 September)
That’s right, Queen B is a Virgo. Who doesn’t wanna share a zodiac sign (and maybe birthday) with Beyoncé? Whether you’re Single Ladies or Crazy in Love, you’ve got something in common with Queen B. We know she’ll make 40 look fabulous this 4 September.
[Image credit: Beyoncé via Instagram]
7
Janie Tienphosuwan (11 September)
Thai actress and model turns Janie 40 this year. Janie Tienphosuwan is best known for her appearance in Thai dramas Plerng Boon and Raeng Ngao.
[Image credit: Janie Tienphosuwan via Instagram]
8
Cherman Boonyasak (15 September)
Better known as Ploy Cherman, this Thai film and television actress and model is well known for the movie The Love of Siam. Ploy is also known for her role as a judge on seasons one and four of The Face Thailand.
[Image credit: Cherman Boonyasak via Instagram]
9
Nick Jonas (16 September)
We’ve all jammed to the Jonas Brothers. Did you know that a member of the band is a virgo? The soon-to-be 29-year-old Nick Jonas is a fellow Virgoan, celebrating his birthday this coming 16 September.
[Image credit: Nick Jonas via Instagram]
10
Jirayu Tangsrisuk (19 September)
Also known as James Jirayu, this national crush of Thailand turns 28 this September. Thai actor, singer, and model Jirayu is best known for his roles in the Thai rom-com Timeline and Thai historical drama Nueng Dao Fa Diao.
[Image credit: Jirayu Tangsrisuk via Instagram]