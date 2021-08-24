It’s virgo season: 10 virgo celebrities to celebrate this month

Beyoncé, Ploy Cherman, Jack Black, and so many more make up the list of virgo celebrities this season.

Virgos, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the sixth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, happy birthday to all the virgoans out there. Whilst each virgoan has their unique set of personality traits, virgoans in general are known for being perfectionists at heart. Their key strengths lie in being loyal, modest, systematic, and hardworking. Just like there are two sides to a coin, virgoans also have their weaknesses, and these are said to be irritability, pickiness, and criticism.

Does this sound familiar? To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international virgo celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Date Range: 23 August – 22 September

Zodiac symbol: Maiden

Zodiac Element: Earth

Sign ruler: Mercury

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Chermarn Boonyasak via Instagram]