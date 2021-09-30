Best Dressed in Bangkok: what’s everyone wearing to go out again?

As the city slowly begins to open up again and lockdown restrictions are eased, the question on many minds may be this: what do I wear to go out again?

In our latest edition of Best Dressed in Bangkok, we’re looking to some of our favourite Bangkokians for some style inspo. Whether you want to embrace light cardigans as the temperatures drop, or you want to continue on with lockdown-approved athleisure, there are many looks to pick from. We’re noticing that everyone is a little more lax in their style these days, as sneakers reign supreme, and edgy comfort comes first. Here are our top picks for what to wear to go out again, inspired by the Best Dressed in Bangkok for September 2021.