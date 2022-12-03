Experience a weekend-long Christmas trip curated by the icon Mariah Carey

They’ve got us feeling emotions—you’ll be able to book a weekend-long experience curated by the legend and icon Mariah Carey, plus a visit to her own penthouse apartment.

How many of you are still stuck in the dilemma of how to celebrate Christmas this year? Well, let’s just say it’s time we put you out of your quandary as Booking.com is here to spread some joy this holiday season. In true holiday travel spirit, Booking.com is teaming up with beloved musical icon, singer-songwriter, and the “Queen of Christmas” a.k.a Mariah Carey, to bring fans Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City this December. It sure is as exciting and adventurous as it sounds: one lucky pair of guests will be the first and the only one to book a weekend-long experience curated specially by Mariah Carey. Her top travel preferences include a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in New York, where Booking.com will put them up in a lavish room fit for the star herself. Apart from this, these lucky bookers are in for an exclusive treat in the form of an epic itinerary filled to the brim with holiday attractions all over NYC. And just to take the experience a notch higher and to make your Christmas even merrier, an exclusive Christmas card photoshoot will await the guests at a private space in Mariah Carey’s gorgeous New York City penthouse apartment.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mariah Carey/Facebook]

Mariah Carey and her ultimate holiday experience in NYC

The experience comes with a complete package of flights, airport transfers, and other bookings all bookable at Booking.com. With a first come first serve booking criteria, the three-day celebratory experience kickstarts on the 16th of December and goes up till the 19th of December. Offering you to gain first-hand experience with all the things New York has to offer during the holiday season, ranging from Mariah-approved hotspots to the city’s holiday sights and attractions, and other travel favourites from the “Queen of Christmas.”

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year. For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favourite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel” states the queen herself, Mariah Carey.

So, pack your bags and get your glamorous ensembles ready as you’re about to get right into the spirits of Christmas amidst the delightful streets of NYC, courtesy of Mariah Carey and Booking.com.